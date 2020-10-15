Trump posts photo of large crowd at North Carolina rally

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are holding separate town halls Thursday night after Trump pulled out of Thursday's scheduled presidential debate last week.

Trump's event, held in Miami, will air on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie between 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. ABC is airing Biden's event, hosted by George Stephanopoulos in Philadelphia, between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. Both segments are town hall-style, meaning the candidates will take questions directly from voters.

Thursday was supposed to be the second presidential debate, but Trump backed out after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually due to his recent Covid-19 diagnosis. The final presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 22.