Trump campaign’s efforts for an October surprise are falling short

Kamala Harris cancels travel after top aide tests positive for Covid-19 Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has canceled travel through Sunday after two people involved in the campaign tested positive for Covid-19, Joe Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said in a statement Thursday. Dillon said the campaign learned of the positive tests, of a nonstaff flight crew member and Harris' communications director Liz Allen, late Wednesday. Dillon said Harris was not in close contact with those two, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, within two days ahead of their positive tests. Both Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff tested negative. Dillion said there is no requirement for Harris to quarantine but that "out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday, October 18th." Read more here.







Here are the coronavirus-related safety measures in place tonight Both town hall venues will have extra coronavirus-related safety measures in place on Thursday. The Trump event will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations. Moderator Savannah Guthrie and the president will be at least 12 feet apart from each other and the audience The audience will also be socially distanced and required to wear masks, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check before entering the outdoor venue. The Biden town hall at the National Constitution Center, which is being moderated by George Stephanopoulos, will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, and guidelines set by health officials, according to ABC.







2020 sea wars: DNC floating billboard vs. Trump boat parade In politics, there's the ground game, where campaigns try to out-organize each other door-to-door and the airwar, where they spend millions pummeling each other in TV ads. But what about the sea war? Hours before Trump's town hall in Miami, a pro-Trump boat parade passed within mere fathoms of a floating billboard commissioned by the Democratic National Committee to display the message "Trump Lied, 215,000+ Died" in the politically turbulent waters of Biscayne Bay. Floating billboard by @DNCWarRoom is raining on Trump's parade pic.twitter.com/gi14ZRL5eS — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) October 15, 2020 Democrats, in an unusual act of political trawling, hired the naval billboard for a four-hour tour that saw it ply the waters around downtown Miami and up the Miami river while displaying its message in three local languages, English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. "215,000 Americans have lost their lives, including more than 15,000 in Florida, and countless families have been unable to see their loved ones. But Trump — who lied to the American people about the threat of the virus — has tried to pretend the pandemic doesn't exist, refused to make a plan, and continues to jeopardize the safety of the American people," said DNC War Room spokesperson Lily Adams. Trump's town hall will take place in the same waterfront location as Biden's last week, the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, but the Coast Guard plans to blockade all water traffic in the area when the president arrives so a real naval battle doesn't break out.







Pence and Trump to meet before town hall Vice President Mike Pence told the audience at the Faith in America Event in Doral, Florida, that he's seeing Trump ahead of his town hall tonight. "Apparently this is the day to be in Miami," Pence said. "I arrived earlier today for a rally, the President is arriving momentarily, and we'll be meeting up at Doral before he has a televised town hall this evening."







Trump posts photo of large crowd at North Carolina rally THANK YOU NORTH CAROLINA! pic.twitter.com/4epZQPjfi7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020






