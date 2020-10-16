SEE NEW POSTS

Biden leading in polls in Pennsylvania heading into tonight's town hall Biden's town hall, hosted by ABC, is taking place in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state and the birthplace of the former vice president. Biden is at 51 percent while President Trump is at 44 percent among likely voters, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Trump is participating in a competing town hall airing on NBC tonight in Florida, another vital state to win the election. Both candidates have campaigned heavily in the state.







Trump town hall will take place in one of the most competitive states Trump takes the stage in Florida tonight trailing slightly behind Biden in recent state polls, but Florida is proving to be one of the most competitive battleground states. Most polling averages show Biden roughly 4 percentage points ahead of Trump in the state, which is within the margin of error of some polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Biden with 49 percent of likely voters compared to Trump's 47 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. With 29 Electoral College votes, Florida is one of the most critical swing states. Trump carried it by roughly 1 percentage point in 2016.







Biden, Trump arrive at town hall events Biden and Trump have arrived at their respective event sites. Biden pulled up to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at 7:32 p.m. ET. Trump's motorcade arrived at the Pérez Art Museum around 7:45 p.m. ET.







In Florida, Biden courted seniors and hit Trump on Covid-19 Biden on Tuesday delivered a scathing review of how Trump's presidency has hurt senior citizens, telling a group of older voters that his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic — which has been especially deadly to the elderly — suggests he feels they're "expendable" and "forgettable." Biden, speaking to a socially distanced crowd at a senior citizen community center in southern Florida, also hit Trump over his statements on possibly cutting Social Security and his record on lowering prescription drug costs, but saved his breath almost entirely for criticism of how the president's response to the virus has hurt older people in particular. "While you're losing precious time with your loved ones, he's been stuck in a sand trap at one of his golf courses, and when he does decide to lift a finger it isn't to help you," Biden said. "While he throws superspreader parties at the White House, while Republicans hug each other, without concern of the consequences, how many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids the last seven months?" Biden said. Read more about Biden's Florida push.







Biden tests negative for Covid-19 After announcing that a crew member on his flights to Ohio and Florida tested positive, Biden underwent another coronavirus test Thursday. "Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the campaign said in a statement. This marks Biden's fourth negative test since seeing Harris on Oct. 8 and second since traveling to Ohio earlier this week.







C-SPAN suspends host Steve Scully after he admits lying about Twitter hack C-SPAN announced Thursday that it had it suspended host Steve Scully after he admitted having falsely claimed that his Twitter account was hacked last week. Scully appeared to seek advice on Twitter last Thursday from a prominent critic of Trump and then denied it. Scully, who had been scheduled to moderate this week's presidential debate before it was canceled, admitted that he had lied about sending a tweet to former White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci, "for which I am totally responsible." Scully said he had been relentlessly targeted in conservative news outlets and social media and by Trump himself. And then, at that point, he turned to Scaramucci for advice, Scully now admits. "Out of frustration I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci," Scully said in a statement. "The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked." Read more here.







Twitter suffers through extended outage What would a big night in politics look like without Twitter? We might get to find out. The microblogging platform suffered an extended outage late Thursday afternoon. Some functionality returned at around 7 p.m. ET, but at least some users were still unable to send tweets. DownDetector.org, a website that tracks outages, found that the outage started around 5 p.m. It's not uncommon for Twitter to have service issues from time to time. In early October, the site experienced partial outages that lasted for around seven hours. Twitter said in a tweet later that the outage was the result of "some trouble with our internal systems" and likely not a hack. Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone.



We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020







Biden and Harris react to Trump falsehoods in new video In a new campaign video posted to Biden's Twitter account, the former vice president and Sen. Kamala Harris sit several feet apart with masks on as they watch videos of Trump speaking at campaign rallies, interviews and in a campaign ad. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows the Democratic ticket reacting to falsehoods from the president against their health care and economic record and plans. In response to Trump falsely saying at a rally that Biden's health care plan "would destroy protections for people with pre-existing conditions," Harris calls the president "heartless." Biden says it's "painful just watching him" as they hear Trump accuse him of wanting "to inflict a painful shutdown on the entire country" if elected. Well, folks, @KamalaHarris and I watched some of President Trump's remarks from the campaign trail — and it went just as you'd imagine. We wanted to take a moment to clear up some of the lies he's been saying about us. pic.twitter.com/QWqXp3qdSD — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020







Kamala Harris cancels travel after top aide tests positive for Covid-19 Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has canceled travel through Sunday after two people involved in the campaign tested positive for Covid-19, Joe Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said in a statement Thursday. Dillon said the campaign learned of the positive tests, of a nonstaff flight crew member and Harris' communications director Liz Allen, late Wednesday. Dillon said Harris was not in close contact with those two, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, within two days ahead of their positive tests. Both Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff tested negative. Dillion said there is no requirement for Harris to quarantine but that "out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday, October 18th." Read more here.






