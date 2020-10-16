SEE NEW POSTS

Trump begins town hall with questions about his Covid diagnosis Savannah Guthrie kicked off Trump's event by asking about his Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. She also asked whether or not he got tested before the first presidential debate. Trump said he was unsure whether or not he got tested for the coronavirus the day of the presidential debate, as was required by the debate commission. "Possibly I did, possibly I didn't," Trump said, adding that he gets "tested all the time." Trump said that he "didn't feel good" or "strong" when he had the virus but he again refused to say whether or not he had pneumonia. His doctors have not answered questions about whether or not his lung scans showed signs of pneumonia. "They said the lungs are perhaps a little bit different, a little bit infected," Trump responded. Trump: 'I don't know' if I was tested for Covid before the debate Oct. 16, 2020 01:49







Biden town hall kicks off with first focus on Covid-19 The ABC town hall with Biden has kicked-off in Pennsylvania. The second presidential debate was supposed to take place tonight, but since President Trump contracted Covid-19, the debate commission moved to a virtual debate, in which Trump refused to participate. The first question was on Covid-19, with a voter asking how a Biden he would handle the pandemic compared to Trump, who has been criticized for his administration's response. Biden excoriated Trump for how he has communicated to the American people and a national, coordinated public health response and a nationwide standard to slow the spread. George Stephanopoulos, who recovered from Covid-19 earlier this year, is moderating the town hall.







Biden leading in polls in Pennsylvania heading into tonight's town hall Biden's town hall, hosted by ABC, is taking place in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state and the birthplace of the former vice president. Biden is at 51 percent while President Trump is at 44 percent among likely voters, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Trump is participating in a competing town hall airing on NBC tonight in Florida, another vital state to win the election. Both candidates have campaigned heavily in the state.







Trump town hall will take place in one of the most competitive states Trump takes the stage in Florida tonight trailing slightly behind Biden in recent state polls, but Florida is proving to be one of the most competitive battleground states. Most polling averages show Biden roughly 4 percentage points ahead of Trump in the state, which is within the margin of error of some polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Biden with 49 percent of likely voters compared to Trump's 47 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. With 29 Electoral College votes, Florida is one of the most critical swing states. Trump carried it by roughly 1 percentage point in 2016.







Biden, Trump arrive at town hall events Biden and Trump have arrived at their respective event sites. Biden pulled up to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at 7:32 p.m. ET. Trump's motorcade arrived at the Pérez Art Museum around 7:45 p.m. ET.







In Florida, Biden courted seniors and hit Trump on Covid-19 Biden on Tuesday delivered a scathing review of how Trump's presidency has hurt senior citizens, telling a group of older voters that his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic — which has been especially deadly to the elderly — suggests he feels they're "expendable" and "forgettable." Biden, speaking to a socially distanced crowd at a senior citizen community center in southern Florida, also hit Trump over his statements on possibly cutting Social Security and his record on lowering prescription drug costs, but saved his breath almost entirely for criticism of how the president's response to the virus has hurt older people in particular. "While you're losing precious time with your loved ones, he's been stuck in a sand trap at one of his golf courses, and when he does decide to lift a finger it isn't to help you," Biden said. "While he throws superspreader parties at the White House, while Republicans hug each other, without concern of the consequences, how many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids the last seven months?" Biden said. Read more about Biden's Florida push.







Biden tests negative for Covid-19 After announcing that a crew member on his flights to Ohio and Florida tested positive, Biden underwent another coronavirus test Thursday. "Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the campaign said in a statement. This marks Biden's fourth negative test since seeing Harris on Oct. 8 and second since traveling to Ohio earlier this week.







C-SPAN suspends host Steve Scully after he admits lying about Twitter hack C-SPAN announced Thursday that it had it suspended host Steve Scully after he admitted having falsely claimed that his Twitter account was hacked last week. Scully appeared to seek advice on Twitter last Thursday from a prominent critic of Trump and then denied it. Scully, who had been scheduled to moderate this week's presidential debate before it was canceled, admitted that he had lied about sending a tweet to former White House adviser Anthony Scaramucci, "for which I am totally responsible." Scully said he had been relentlessly targeted in conservative news outlets and social media and by Trump himself. And then, at that point, he turned to Scaramucci for advice, Scully now admits. "Out of frustration I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci," Scully said in a statement. "The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked." Read more here.







Twitter suffers through extended outage What would a big night in politics look like without Twitter? We might get to find out. The microblogging platform suffered an extended outage late Thursday afternoon. Some functionality returned at around 7 p.m. ET, but at least some users were still unable to send tweets. DownDetector.org, a website that tracks outages, found that the outage started around 5 p.m. It's not uncommon for Twitter to have service issues from time to time. In early October, the site experienced partial outages that lasted for around seven hours. Twitter said in a tweet later that the outage was the result of "some trouble with our internal systems" and likely not a hack. Twitter has been down for many of you and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone.



We had some trouble with our internal systems and don't have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020






