Fact check: Trump misleads on coronavirus death projections

Trump still iffy on wearing a mask, despite his own administration's recommendations Even after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Trump refused to acknowledge the importance of wearing a mask. A Miami voter asked Trump if his own experience had made him think differently about wearing a mask, to which Trump responded: "No, because I was OK with the masks. I was good with it. But I have heard many different stories about masks." Trump inaccurately cited different studies which he claimed cast doubt on the impact of mask-wearing. When Guthrie pushed back, noting that if everyone wore a mask the U.S. could see a significant decrease in cases, Trump appeared to give in. "Savannah, I say wear the masks," he said. "I am fine with it." The first half of the town hall focused almost entirely on the virus. Trump questioned if his opinion on mask wearing changed after contracting Covid Oct. 16, 2020 02:03







Biden fact check: Have 1 in 5 minority businesses closed because of Covid-19? Biden on Thursday said at the ABC town hall, "You had in one in five, one in six, minority businesses closing, many of them permanently" because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This appears to be true — and Biden may be understating the closures. According to a study conducted by Stanford University, more than 1 million black-owned businesses in the U.S. were open in February 2020. But by April, 440,000 black business owners had closed, a drop of more than 40 percent.







Fact check: Trump touts 'amazing' response to Covid-19. The U.S. leads in cases, deaths. "What we've done has been amazing, we've done an amazing job," Trump said on Thursday, claiming that the U.S. is "rounding the corner" with the pandemic. This is false. The U.S. is facing an uncontrolled outbreak and there are few signs of a turnaround. The U.S. has more cases than any country, with more than 8 million, and more deaths than any country, recently surpassing 218,000. Cases are high and rising in 28 states; cases are low and rising in 19 states, according to New York Times data.







Trump dodges QAnon question: 'I know nothing about QAnon' Trump is asked to denounce QAnon. He does not. Instead, Trump says he doesn't know about QAnon except that they're against pedophilia, which he says he agrees with. It's at least the second time that Trump has had a chance to put QAnon to rest and avoided it. "I know nothing about QAnon," he told Guthrie. Guthrie pushes Trump hard on whether he knows about QAnon, and Trump pivots to ask her why she's not asking about antifa.







Biden questioned on if he would take a vaccine approved under Trump An undecided voter in this election, who voted for President Trump in 2016, asked Joe Biden about his running mate's comments on taking a vaccine approved under the president. Sen. Kamala Harris said during the vice presidential debate last week that if Trump announces a Covid-19 vaccine she wouldn't take. Biden walked a tight line answering the question because Harris was criticized for undermining public health by making the remark. Biden continued to say he would trust doctors and public health experts, but noted that the president has made outrageous comments related to the virus and has also sowed seeds of doubt about treating it.







Biden fact check: Did Trump say people could inject bleach to fight Covid? Biden on Thursday said at the ABC town hall, "President Trump says things like, everything from 'that's crazy stuff,' then he walks away and says inject bleach in your arm and that's gonna work." That comment is inference to Trump's suggestions that people should inject bleach in their arm to effectively fight off Covid-19. Trump did indeed speculate that an injection of disinfectants like bleach could have a curative effect. "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said during a news conference at the White House in April, after a briefing from a Homeland Security official who described the ability of disinfectants like bleach to kill the coronavirus on surfaces. "Because, you see, it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So that you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds — it sounds interesting to me."







Trump clashes with Guthrie after question about white supremacy Trump came under fire in the last debate after he failed to denounce white supremacists and the Proud Boys. "I denounced white supremacy for years," Trump claimed, complaining that Guthrie and other people in the media keep bringing up the topic. But Trump repeatedly dodged attempts to get him to condemn these groups that have expressed support for him, despite being given multiple opportunities to do so. Trump denounces white supremacy, sidesteps question on QAnon Oct. 16, 2020 03:16







Fact check: Trump wrongly characterizes CDC study on mask wearing Trump wrongly characterized a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study when he claimed that "they came out with a statement that 85 percent of people who wear masks catch" the coronavirus. That is an inaccurate read of a Sept. 10 CDC report — the study found that people who contracted Covid-19 are more likely to have eaten in a restaurant. The lead researcher says the research is actually "mask neutral" and that the data was based on self-reports and not designed to argue for or against mask wearing. The CDC tweeted on Wednesday that "the interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect." A recent @CDCMMWR looking at exposures among people w/ and w/o #COVID19 also assessed rates of mask use. However, the interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect. https://t.co/8PtI7W6KG5 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 14, 2020 All the available evidence suggests that masks help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Health Affairs showed that Covid-19 transmission slowed after states implemented mask requirements. Scientists believe this is because masks reduce the amount of respiratory droplets spread by the wearer. While some masks appear ineffective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus (like very thin masks or masks with valves), the concept of masks is not up for debate. Trump has been criticized for not aggressively promoting the use of masks, and for refusing to appear in public wearing one until months into the pandemic.







Trump ignores question about herd immunity, attacks Whitmer When asked whether he supported herd immunity, Trump responded: "The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself." Trump then launched into attacks against Democratic governors who implemented stay-at-home orders and closed businesses, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was recently the victim of a foiled kidnap plot. She has blamed Trump for being "complicit" in the vitriol against her.






