Biden press secretary slams Trump's health care answer Donald Trump does not have a health care plan.



Biden answers question on energizing young, Black voters Biden was pressed by a young Black voter, one of the crucial voting blocs in this election, about how to energize that base, which is more likely to not vote for either candidate. Biden has large support among Black voters, but is lagging in younger Black voters. He has also been sharply criticized for some of his past comments on race, such as saying “you ain’t Black” in response to a question of what he would say to a Black voter who votes for Trump. The former vice president did deftly answer the question, however, by talking about making systemic changes to American institutions from criminal justice to homeownership to early childhood learning to closing the racial wealth gap between Black and white Americans. Share this -







Biden fact check: The former VP says Trump downplayed the virus. Did he? Biden said Thursday that he recognized as early as February, writing in an editorial for USA Today, that Covid-19 was a "serious problem," while accusing Trump of having "denied it." "We later learned that he knew full well how serious it was when he did an interview with...Bob Woodward, and at the time, he said he didn’t tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic." The facts show that Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic. Here’s what Trump said in the early days of the pandemic. — “We have it very much under control in this country,” Trump said Feb. 23. — “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner,” Trump said Feb. 26 — “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” he said February 27. — “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it,” Trump said March 7, when asked by a reporter if he was worried about the virus. And in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, referenced by Biden, Trump revealed he knew the virus was deadly and admitted playing it down. "You just breathe the air and that’s how it's passed," Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7, according to The Washington Post. "And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus." In a March 19 interview, Trump acknowledged he'd been playing down the threat from the start. "I wanted to always play it down," Trump said. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Share this -







Trump still iffy on wearing a mask, despite his own administration's recommendations Even after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Trump refused to acknowledge the importance of wearing a mask. A Miami voter asked Trump if his own experience had made him think differently about wearing a mask, to which Trump responded: "No, because I was OK with the masks. I was good with it. But I have heard many different stories about masks." Trump inaccurately cited different studies which he claimed cast doubt on the impact of mask-wearing. When Guthrie pushed back, noting that if everyone wore a mask the U.S. could see a significant decrease in cases, Trump appeared to give in. “Savannah, I say wear the masks," he said. "I am fine with it." The first half of the town hall focused almost entirely on the virus. Trump questioned if his opinion on mask wearing changed after contracting Covid Oct. 16, 2020 02:03 Share this -







Biden fact check: Have 1 in 5 minority businesses closed because of Covid-19? Biden on Thursday said at the ABC town hall, "You had in one in five, one in six, minority businesses closing, many of them permanently" because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This appears to be true — and Biden may be understating the closures. According to a study conducted by Stanford University, more than 1 million black-owned businesses in the U.S. were open in February 2020. But by April, 440,000 black business owners had closed, a drop of more than 40 percent. Share this -







Fact check: Trump touts 'amazing' response to Covid-19. The U.S. leads in cases, deaths. “What we’ve done has been amazing, we’ve done an amazing job,” Trump said on Thursday, claiming that the U.S. is “rounding the corner” with the pandemic. This is false. The U.S. is facing an uncontrolled outbreak and there are few signs of a turnaround. The U.S. has more cases than any country, with more than 8 million, and more deaths than any country, recently surpassing 218,000. Cases are high and rising in 28 states; cases are low and rising in 19 states, according to New York Times data. Share this -







Trump dodges QAnon question: 'I know nothing about QAnon' Trump is asked to denounce QAnon. He does not. Instead, Trump says he doesn't know about QAnon except that they're against pedophilia, which he says he agrees with. It's at least the second time that Trump has had a chance to put QAnon to rest and avoided it. "I know nothing about QAnon," he told Guthrie. Guthrie pushes Trump hard on whether he knows about QAnon, and Trump pivots to ask her why she's not asking about antifa. Share this -







Biden questioned on if he would take a vaccine approved under Trump An undecided voter in this election, who voted for President Trump in 2016, asked Joe Biden about his running mate’s comments on taking a vaccine approved under the president. Sen. Kamala Harris said during the vice presidential debate last week that if Trump announces a Covid-19 vaccine she wouldn’t take. Biden walked a tight line answering the question because Harris was criticized for undermining public health by making the remark. Biden continued to say he would trust doctors and public health experts, but noted that the president has made outrageous comments related to the virus and has also sowed seeds of doubt about treating it. Share this -





