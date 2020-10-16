SEE NEW POSTS

Trump claims stalled stimulus talks are a 'negotiation' tactic When pressed as to why he has been unable to shepherd a new round of coronavirus relief, Trump said, "You ever hear a word called negotiation?" Talks over another coronavirus bill have been a bit of a mess in Washington, often with the president derailing progress and changing his mind at the last minute, catching lawmakers off guard and sending everyone back to square one. Trump attempted to place much of the blame on Nancy Pelosi, saying that "the problem you have is Nancy Pelosi. She couldn't care less about the worker." Guthrie then pointed out that Republicans lawmakers have also clashed with Trump on the size of the relief bill. Trump: If Pelosi agrees on stimulus package 'the Republicans will agree to it' Oct. 16, 2020 02:21 Share this -







Fact check: Trump says Obama administration 'spied' on his campaign. False. President Trump, during Thursday's NBC News town hall, once again accused the Obama administration of spying on his campaign — a claim that Trump has made on numerous occasions and remains false. "They talk about the peaceful transfer," Trump said, about questions posed to him about whether he would accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November. "They spied on my campaign and they got caught," he said, a reference to his claim about the Obama administration. A review conducted by the Justice Department’s own watchdog deemed in December that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — a probe that deeply touched the 2016 Trump campaign — was justified. The 434-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz raised questions about the FBI's use of confidential human sources to gather information from individual members of the Trump campaign. FBI officials said it was a normal investigative technique, but the inspector general questioned whether there should be special guidelines when it comes to political campaigns. The report did, however, clearly refute the notion that the FBI placed a "spy" in the Trump campaign. "We found no evidence," the report said, that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, or sent them to campaign offices or events, or tasked them to report on the Trump campaign. The inspector general said he examined more than a million documents and interviewed more than 100 witnesses to reach the report’s conclusions. Share this -







A tale of two town halls Biden discussing how to solve structural racial wealth inequities. Trump is defending QAnon. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) October 16, 2020 It is exceptionally jarring to switch between the two town halls tonight. Like two different planets — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 16, 2020 My God the difference between the Trump and Biden town halls... — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 16, 2020 Share this -







Biden press secretary slams Trump's health care answer Donald Trump does not have a health care plan.



Donald Trump does not have a health care plan.



Donald Trump does not have a health care plan.



Donald Trump does not have a health care plan.



Donald Trump does not have a health care plan. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) October 16, 2020 Share this -







Biden answers question on energizing young, Black voters Biden was pressed by a young Black voter, one of the crucial voting blocs in this election, about how to energize that base, which is more likely to not vote for either candidate. Biden has large support among Black voters, but is lagging in younger Black voters. He has also been sharply criticized for some of his past comments on race, such as saying “you ain’t Black” in response to a question of what he would say to a Black voter who votes for Trump. The former vice president did deftly answer the question, however, by talking about making systemic changes to American institutions from criminal justice to homeownership to early childhood learning to closing the racial wealth gap between Black and white Americans. Share this -







Biden fact check: The former VP says Trump downplayed the virus. Did he? Biden said Thursday that he recognized as early as February, writing in an editorial for USA Today, that Covid-19 was a "serious problem," while accusing Trump of having "denied it." "We later learned that he knew full well how serious it was when he did an interview with...Bob Woodward, and at the time, he said he didn’t tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic." The facts show that Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic. Here’s what Trump said in the early days of the pandemic. — “We have it very much under control in this country,” Trump said Feb. 23. — “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner,” Trump said Feb. 26 — “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” he said February 27. — “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it,” Trump said March 7, when asked by a reporter if he was worried about the virus. And in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, referenced by Biden, Trump revealed he knew the virus was deadly and admitted playing it down. "You just breathe the air and that’s how it's passed," Trump told Woodward on Feb. 7, according to The Washington Post. "And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus." In a March 19 interview, Trump acknowledged he'd been playing down the threat from the start. "I wanted to always play it down," Trump said. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Share this -







Lots of praise for Guthrie on social media Savannah Guthrie is doing what I’ve been waiting four years for someone to do. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2020 Bravo @SavannahGuthrie for pressing Trump on RTing Qanon theories and racist statements — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) October 16, 2020 So far, @SavannahGuthrie is giving a master class in preparing for and conducting an interview and not being sidetracked by Trump's antics. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) October 16, 2020 Share this -







Trump still iffy on wearing a mask, despite his own administration's recommendations Even after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Trump refused to acknowledge the importance of wearing a mask. A Miami voter asked Trump if his own experience had made him think differently about wearing a mask, to which Trump responded: "No, because I was OK with the masks. I was good with it. But I have heard many different stories about masks." Trump inaccurately cited different studies which he claimed cast doubt on the impact of mask-wearing. When Guthrie pushed back, noting that if everyone wore a mask the U.S. could see a significant decrease in cases, Trump appeared to give in. “Savannah, I say wear the masks," he said. "I am fine with it." The first half of the town hall focused almost entirely on the virus. Trump questioned if his opinion on mask wearing changed after contracting Covid Oct. 16, 2020 02:03 Share this -







Biden fact check: Have 1 in 5 minority businesses closed because of Covid-19? Biden on Thursday said at the ABC town hall, "You had in one in five, one in six, minority businesses closing, many of them permanently" because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This appears to be true — and Biden may be understating the closures. According to a study conducted by Stanford University, more than 1 million black-owned businesses in the U.S. were open in February 2020. But by April, 440,000 black business owners had closed, a drop of more than 40 percent. Share this -





