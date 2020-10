SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump wrongly suggests the U.S. was facing 42 percent unemployment “We just hit a record, 11.4 million jobs,” Trump said Thursday, pointing to recent job gains after historic pandemic losses. “So people were saying we're going to have a 42 percent unemployment. Look, this was a thing that came into our country, and it happened 100 — more than 100 years ago, and it happened now. We're talking about a 42 percent unemployment rate.” He continued: “Just came out at 7.8 percent unemployment and people can't even believe it.” The president is wildly inflating the economy’s successes here, as well as projections for the unemployment rate. The U.S. has replaced 11.4 million of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April because of the pandemic, though job growth is slowing and economic predictors suggest the recovery may be slowing. But the U.S. was never facing 42 percent unemployment — economists predicted 20 percent unemployment. Additionally, this isn't the first time 42 percent unemployment has made its way into a false economic claim by the president. Back in 2015, Trump falsely claimed the “real” unemployment rate was 42 percent; at the time, it was 5.1 percent, PolitiFact reported. Share this -







Trump says he did not talk to Barrett about election, Roe v. Wade Trump said he never spoke with Judge Amy Coney Barrett about how she would vote if the results of the election were contested in the Supreme Court. “I think she will have to make that decision. I don't think she has any conflict at all,” Trump said. “I never asked her about it. I never talked to her about it.” Trump said he also never talked to Barrett about how she would vote on a challenge to Roe v. Wade, but refused to say where he personally stood on abortion rights. “I don't want to do anything to influence anything right now,” Trump said. Trump in 2016 said he would appoint judges who would strike down the landmark abortion ruling. Share this -







Biden dodges court packing question, but repeats he's 'not a fan' Biden continued to dodge questions about his position on court packing when asked about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The former vice president stuck to his talking point that he would not talk ad nauseam about adding additional justices to the court because it would be a distraction from what he suggested is a hypocritical process by the Republicans. Biden previously said he does not like court packing and conceded at tonight’s town hall that he is “not a fan,” but said he will let voters know his full position depending on how the Senate handles Barrett’s confirmation. He said her nomination puts health care and other issues in jeopardy. Share this -







Biden given, and taking, plenty of time to answer questions As voters ask Biden a question on a variety of topics, Biden has been able to answer the questions at great length with very little interference from the moderator. Stephanopoulos has interjected and pressed Biden further, but the floor largely belongs to Biden as he interacts with voters. It could be good prep to hone his answers for the next presidential debate a week from today. Share this -







Trump claims stalled stimulus talks are a 'negotiation' tactic When pressed as to why he has been unable to shepherd a new round of coronavirus relief, Trump said, "You ever hear a word called negotiation?" Talks over another coronavirus bill have been a bit of a mess in Washington, often with the president derailing progress and changing his mind at the last minute, catching lawmakers off guard and sending everyone back to square one. Trump attempted to place much of the blame on Nancy Pelosi, saying that "the problem you have is Nancy Pelosi. She couldn't care less about the worker." Guthrie then pointed out that Republicans lawmakers have also clashed with Trump on the size of the relief bill. Trump: If Pelosi agrees on stimulus package 'the Republicans will agree to it' Oct. 16, 2020 02:21 Share this -







Fact check: Trump says Obama administration 'spied' on his campaign. False. President Trump, during Thursday's NBC News town hall, once again accused the Obama administration of spying on his campaign — a claim that Trump has made on numerous occasions and remains false. "They talk about the peaceful transfer," Trump said, about questions posed to him about whether he would accept a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November. "They spied on my campaign and they got caught," he said, a reference to his claim about the Obama administration. A review conducted by the Justice Department’s own watchdog deemed in December that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — a probe that deeply touched the 2016 Trump campaign — was justified. The 434-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz raised questions about the FBI's use of confidential human sources to gather information from individual members of the Trump campaign. FBI officials said it was a normal investigative technique, but the inspector general questioned whether there should be special guidelines when it comes to political campaigns. The report did, however, clearly refute the notion that the FBI placed a "spy" in the Trump campaign. "We found no evidence," the report said, that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, or sent them to campaign offices or events, or tasked them to report on the Trump campaign. The inspector general said he examined more than a million documents and interviewed more than 100 witnesses to reach the report’s conclusions. Share this -







A tale of two town halls Biden discussing how to solve structural racial wealth inequities. Trump is defending QAnon. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) October 16, 2020 It is exceptionally jarring to switch between the two town halls tonight. Like two different planets — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) October 16, 2020 My God the difference between the Trump and Biden town halls... — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 16, 2020 Share this -