Trump ends town hall with little mention of his opponent Trump's town hall just concluded and he barely attacked or even mentioned Joe Biden. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 16, 2020







Biden fact check: Do more cops mean less crime? During an exchange about the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-authored, ABC News moderator George Stephanopolous noted that the bill "funded 100,000 police," prompting Biden to note that the officers placed on the streets conducted community policing, which caused crime to drop. "You've often said that more cops clearly mean less crime," Stephanopolous said. "Do you still believe that? "Yes, if in fact they're involved in community policing, not jump squads," Biden replied. "For example, when we had community policing from the mid-90s on until Bush got elected, what happened? Violent crime actually went down precipitously." Is that true? Biden's fudging a bit here, according to government reports. The 1994 crime bill did help reduce violent crime, but whether that was a direct result of the bill's Office Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants has been disputed. Estimates also suggest that the COPS grants did not lead to a full 100,000 new police on the streets. At passage, the crime bill aimed to put 100,000 more cops on the streets. A 2005 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found the bill resulted in about 88,000 additional officers. The 2005 GAO report found that COPS had a "modest" effect on the drop in violent crime but noted "factors other than COPS funds accounted for the majority of the decline in crime during this period."







Fact check: Trump wrongly suggests the U.S. was facing 42 percent unemployment "We just hit a record, 11.4 million jobs," Trump said Thursday, pointing to recent job gains after historic pandemic losses. "So people were saying we're going to have a 42 percent unemployment. Look, this was a thing that came into our country, and it happened 100 — more than 100 years ago, and it happened now. We're talking about a 42 percent unemployment rate." He continued: "Just came out at 7.8 percent unemployment and people can't even believe it." The president is wildly inflating the economy's successes here, as well as projections for the unemployment rate. The U.S. has replaced 11.4 million of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April because of the pandemic, though job growth is slowing and economic predictors suggest the recovery may be slowing. But the U.S. was never facing 42 percent unemployment — economists predicted 20 percent unemployment. Additionally, this isn't the first time 42 percent unemployment has made its way into a false economic claim by the president. Back in 2015, Trump falsely claimed the "real" unemployment rate was 42 percent; at the time, it was 5.1 percent, PolitiFact reported.







Trump says he did not talk to Barrett about election, Roe v. Wade Trump said he never spoke with Judge Amy Coney Barrett about how she would vote if the results of the election were contested in the Supreme Court. "I think she will have to make that decision. I don't think she has any conflict at all," Trump said. "I never asked her about it. I never talked to her about it." Trump said he also never talked to Barrett about how she would vote on a challenge to Roe v. Wade, but refused to say where he personally stood on abortion rights. "I don't want to do anything to influence anything right now," Trump said. Trump in 2016 said he would appoint judges who would strike down the landmark abortion ruling. Trump defends election year Supreme Court nomination Oct. 16, 2020 04:00







Biden dodges court packing question, but repeats he's 'not a fan' Biden continued to dodge questions about his position on court packing when asked about Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The former vice president stuck to his talking point that he would not talk ad nauseam about adding additional justices to the court because it would be a distraction from what he suggested is a hypocritical process by the Republicans. Biden previously said he does not like court packing and conceded at tonight's town hall that he is "not a fan," but said he will let voters know his full position depending on how the Senate handles Barrett's confirmation. He said her nomination puts health care and other issues in jeopardy.







Biden given, and taking, plenty of time to answer questions As voters ask Biden a question on a variety of topics, Biden has been able to answer the questions at great length with very little interference from the moderator. Stephanopoulos has interjected and pressed Biden further, but the floor largely belongs to Biden as he interacts with voters. It could be good prep to hone his answers for the next presidential debate a week from today. Share this -







Trump claims stalled stimulus talks are a 'negotiation' tactic When pressed as to why he has been unable to shepherd a new round of coronavirus relief, Trump said, "You ever hear a word called negotiation?" Talks over another coronavirus bill have been a bit of a mess in Washington, often with the president derailing progress and changing his mind at the last minute, catching lawmakers off guard and sending everyone back to square one. Trump attempted to place much of the blame on Nancy Pelosi, saying that "the problem you have is Nancy Pelosi. She couldn't care less about the worker." Guthrie then pointed out that Republicans lawmakers have also clashed with Trump on the size of the relief bill. Trump: If Pelosi agrees on stimulus package 'the Republicans will agree to it' Oct. 16, 2020 02:21






