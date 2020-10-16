SEE NEW POSTS

Trump town hall wraps with few questions answered Trump's hour-long town hall lacked substantive answers about his policy agenda for the next four years, despite being given ample opportunity to lay out a vision for a second term. When asked how he would get the economy back on track, Trump said "It's happening." On health care, the president said "I want to give great health care." And on the DACA program, Trump said "we're going to take care of Dreamers." In his final question, Guthrie asked Trump to tell the American people why he deserves another term. "Because I've done a great job," Trump said. Trump touts repeal of Obamacare, offers no details for replacing it Oct. 16, 2020 03:25







Biden doesn't believe in political revenge, would let DOJ decide on any probe into Trump administration If Biden wins, he will not call for an investigation into the Trump administration — he would leave that to the Justice Department to decide. Biden said he does not believe in political revenge and unlike President Trump, would rely on a completely independent Justice Department and hire prosecutors that pick and choose their own cases based on the law. Trump has criticized the attorney general repeatedly and also pushed the traditionally nonpartisan department to go after rivals and represent him in personal lawsuits. It's an important question given that former special counsel Robert Mueller laid out instances of obstruction of justice by the president in his report on Russian election interference but declined to prosecute.







Trump ends town hall with little mention of his opponent Trump's town hall just concluded and he barely attacked or even mentioned Joe Biden. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 16, 2020







Biden fact check: Do more cops mean less crime? During an exchange about the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-authored, ABC News moderator George Stephanopolous noted that the bill "funded 100,000 police," prompting Biden to note that the officers placed on the streets conducted community policing, which caused crime to drop. "You've often said that more cops clearly mean less crime," Stephanopolous said. "Do you still believe that? "Yes, if in fact they're involved in community policing, not jump squads," Biden replied. "For example, when we had community policing from the mid-90s on until Bush got elected, what happened? Violent crime actually went down precipitously." Is that true? Biden's fudging a bit here, according to government reports. The 1994 crime bill did help reduce violent crime, but whether that was a direct result of the bill's Office Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants has been disputed. Estimates also suggest that the COPS grants did not lead to a full 100,000 new police on the streets. At passage, the crime bill aimed to put 100,000 more cops on the streets. A 2005 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found the bill resulted in about 88,000 additional officers. The 2005 GAO report found that COPS had a "modest" effect on the drop in violent crime but noted "factors other than COPS funds accounted for the majority of the decline in crime during this period."







Fact check: Trump wrongly suggests the U.S. was facing 42 percent unemployment "We just hit a record, 11.4 million jobs," Trump said Thursday, pointing to recent job gains after historic pandemic losses. "So people were saying we're going to have a 42 percent unemployment. Look, this was a thing that came into our country, and it happened 100 — more than 100 years ago, and it happened now. We're talking about a 42 percent unemployment rate." He continued: "Just came out at 7.8 percent unemployment and people can't even believe it." The president is wildly inflating the economy's successes here, as well as projections for the unemployment rate. The U.S. has replaced 11.4 million of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April because of the pandemic, though job growth is slowing and economic predictors suggest the recovery may be slowing. But the U.S. was never facing 42 percent unemployment — economists predicted 20 percent unemployment. Additionally, this isn't the first time 42 percent unemployment has made its way into a false economic claim by the president. Back in 2015, Trump falsely claimed the "real" unemployment rate was 42 percent; at the time, it was 5.1 percent, PolitiFact reported.







Trump says he did not talk to Barrett about election, Roe v. Wade Trump said he never spoke with Judge Amy Coney Barrett about how she would vote if the results of the election were contested in the Supreme Court. "I think she will have to make that decision. I don't think she has any conflict at all," Trump said. "I never asked her about it. I never talked to her about it." Trump said he also never talked to Barrett about how she would vote on a challenge to Roe v. Wade, but refused to say where he personally stood on abortion rights. "I don't want to do anything to influence anything right now," Trump said. Trump in 2016 said he would appoint judges who would strike down the landmark abortion ruling. Trump defends election year Supreme Court nomination Oct. 16, 2020 04:00







Biden dodges court packing question, but repeats he's 'not a fan' Biden continued to dodge questions about his position on court packing when asked about Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The former vice president stuck to his talking point that he would not talk ad nauseam about adding additional justices to the court because it would be a distraction from what he suggested is a hypocritical process by the Republicans. Biden previously said he does not like court packing and conceded at tonight's town hall that he is "not a fan," but said he will let voters know his full position depending on how the Senate handles Barrett's confirmation. He said her nomination puts health care and other issues in jeopardy.






