SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump says he’s built '400 miles of border wall' "We’ve built now over 400 miles of border wall, southern border,” Trump said. Trump's administration says he's built 360 miles as of Oct. 12. The bulk of it is replacement wall for older barriers, while a small portion of that figure consists of brand new wall. Share this -







Biden says Trump’s foreign policy deserves 'a little' credit — but not a lot Responding to a voter question, Biden said that while Trump has done some good on foreign policy, his strategy of “America first” has translated into “America alone.” “I do compliment the president on the deal with Israel,” Biden said. “But if you take a look, we’re not very well trusted around the world.” Share this -







Maddow: 'Well, that happened' After Trump's town hall concluded, MSNBC cut into anchor Rachel Maddow's nightly broadcast. Maddow started her show by saying, "Well, that happened." Share this -







Biden pressed on fracking, climate change Biden said he would not ban fracking, a topic that his critics have seized on since his running mate, Kamala Harris, has previously said she would ban it and his position on it has slightly shifted. Harris has since aligned herself with Biden, who told a voter at tonight’s town hall worried about the environment he would put more stringent regulations on the practice, which is an important industry in Pennsylvania and other states. He also laid out his plan on transitioning the country to cleaner, renewable energy sources to fight climate change. Despite his staunch position to not ban fracking, this is likely to be a pressing issue up until election day as President Trump criticizes Biden over the issue. Share this -







Biden fact check: Dissecting the 1994 crime bill's effect on mass incarceration Biden, responding to a question about the 1994 crime bill, which he co-wrote as a senator, acknowledged that "it had a lot of other things in it that turned out to be both bad and good." During a discussion with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden said that he was against the bill's provision that helped fund state prison systems — a provision that critics have frequently said contributed to "mass incarceration." So what's this all about? The 1994 crime bill earmarked billions for new prisons and encouraged states to keep criminals behind bars for years by offering special grants. It also instituted a federal "three-strikes" life sentence mandate, among other things. After the bill was enacted, crime dropped and incarceration rates skyrocketed. "The crime bill, however, was just the most high-profile legislation to increase the number of people behind bars," New York University's Brennan Center for Justice concluded in a 2016 analysis. "On their own, states passed three-strikes laws, enacted mandatory minimums, eliminated parole, and removed judicial discretion in sentencing. By dangling bonus dollars, the crime bill encouraged states to remain on their tough-on-crime course." Share this -







Trump town hall wraps with few questions answered Trump’s hour-long town hall lacked substantive answers about his policy agenda for the next four years, despite being given ample opportunity to lay out a vision for a second term. When asked how he would get the economy back on track, Trump said "It's happening." On health care, the president said "I want to give great health care." And on the DACA program, Trump said "we're going to take care of Dreamers." In his final question, Guthrie asked Trump to tell the American people why he deserves another term. "Because I've done a great job," Trump said. Trump touts repeal of Obamacare, offers no details for replacing it Oct. 16, 2020 03:25 Share this -







Biden doesn’t believe in political revenge, would let DOJ decide on any probe into Trump administration If Biden wins, he will not call for an investigation into the Trump administration — he would leave that to the Justice Department to decide. Biden said he does not believe in political revenge and unlike President Trump, would rely on a completely independent Justice Department and hire prosecutors that pick and choose their own cases based on the law. Trump has criticized the attorney general repeatedly and also pushed the traditionally nonpartisan department to go after rivals and represent him in personal lawsuits. It’s an important question given that former special counsel Robert Mueller laid out instances of obstruction of justice by the president in his report on Russian election interference but declined to prosecute. Share this -







Trump ends town hall with little mention of his opponent Trump's town hall just concluded and he barely attacked or even mentioned Joe Biden. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 16, 2020 Share this -







Biden fact check: Do more cops mean less crime? During an exchange about the 1994 crime bill that Biden co-authored, ABC News moderator George Stephanopolous noted that the bill "funded 100,000 police," prompting Biden to note that the officers placed on the streets conducted community policing, which caused crime to drop. "You've often said that more cops clearly mean less crime," Stephanopolous said. "Do you still believe that? "Yes, if in fact they're involved in community policing, not jump squads," Biden replied. "For example, when we had community policing from the mid-90s on until Bush got elected, what happened? Violent crime actually went down precipitously." Is that true? Biden's fudging a bit here, according to government reports. The 1994 crime bill did help reduce violent crime, but whether that was a direct result of the bill's Office Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants has been disputed. Estimates also suggest that the COPS grants did not lead to a full 100,000 new police on the streets. At passage, the crime bill aimed to put 100,000 more cops on the streets. A 2005 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found the bill resulted in about 88,000 additional officers. The 2005 GAO report found that COPS had a "modest" effect on the drop in violent crime but noted "factors other than COPS funds accounted for the majority of the decline in crime during this period." Share this -





