Parent of trans child questions Biden on transgender rights Biden took a question from a voter who has a trans child and how he would protect trans rights in his administration. He took aim at the policies Trump has made to exclude trans Americans from the military and getting other protections, which the former vice president said he would swiftly reverse. He also acknowledged the disparities trans women of color face, particularly Black trans women and noted the high murder rate. The Human Rights Campaign has noted that at least 30 trans or gender non-conforming Americans were violently killed in 2020 so far. Biden questioned on transgender rights: 'There should be zero discrimination' Oct. 16, 2020 02:35







Biden fact check: Where does he stand on fracking? Biden said Thursday, "I do not propose banning fracking." "I think you have to make sure that fracking is, in fact, not admitting methane or polluting the well or dealing with what can be small earthquakes in how they're drilling. So it has to be managed very well," he added. While it's true Biden has said he will not ban fracking, his position is complicated. The policies he has released call only for no new fracking on federal lands. His policy also allows for existing fracking on federal lands to continue, and existing and new fracking on privately owned land to continue. Biden, however, has also called for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a plan that would include a systematic departure from the use of fossil fuels, which has implications for fracking. ABC's George Stephanopoulos brought up at the town hall the apparent contradiction in a follow-up question, noting that "not everyone buys your denial" that he won't ban fracking and pointing to a quote from a member of the Boilermakers Local 154 union who told The New York Times that "you can't meet your goal to end fossil fuels without ending fracking." Biden responded by saying that he had discussed the issue with the union "and went into great detail with leadership on exactly what I would do." Biden, including in that response, has yet to explicitly say how or when that move away from fossil fuels would affect fracking. President Donald Trump has used Biden's proposal to tell audiences, inaccurately, that his opponent wants to ban fracking now. Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a practice used to tap into natural gas reserves deep below the earth's surface. It's a critical issue in states like the battleground of Pennsylvania, where the practice has brought economic prosperity to several once-impoverished areas. It is controversial because many of the chemicals used in the process are toxic to humans and have been known to cause serious health problems in populations near fracking fields.







Fact check: Trump says he's built '400 miles of border wall' "We've built now over 400 miles of border wall, southern border," Trump said. Trump's administration says he's built 360 miles as of Oct. 12. The bulk of it is replacement wall for older barriers, while a small portion of that figure consists of brand new wall.







Biden says Trump's foreign policy deserves 'a little' credit — but not a lot Responding to a voter question, Biden said that while Trump has done some good on foreign policy, his strategy of "America first" has translated into "America alone." "I do compliment the president on the deal with Israel," Biden said. "But if you take a look, we're not very well trusted around the world."







Maddow: 'Well, that happened' After Trump's town hall concluded, MSNBC cut into anchor Rachel Maddow's nightly broadcast. Maddow started her show by saying, "Well, that happened."







Biden pressed on fracking, climate change Biden said he would not ban fracking, a topic that his critics have seized on since his running mate, Kamala Harris, has previously said she would ban it and his position on it has slightly shifted. Harris has since aligned herself with Biden, who told a voter at tonight's town hall worried about the environment he would put more stringent regulations on the practice, which is an important industry in Pennsylvania and other states. He also laid out his plan on transitioning the country to cleaner, renewable energy sources to fight climate change. Despite his staunch position to not ban fracking, this is likely to be a pressing issue up until election day as President Trump criticizes Biden over the issue.







Biden fact check: Dissecting the 1994 crime bill's effect on mass incarceration Biden, responding to a question about the 1994 crime bill, which he co-wrote as a senator, acknowledged that "it had a lot of other things in it that turned out to be both bad and good." During a discussion with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden said that he was against the bill's provision that helped fund state prison systems — a provision that critics have frequently said contributed to "mass incarceration." So what's this all about? The 1994 crime bill earmarked billions for new prisons and encouraged states to keep criminals behind bars for years by offering special grants. It also instituted a federal "three-strikes" life sentence mandate, among other things. After the bill was enacted, crime dropped and incarceration rates skyrocketed. "The crime bill, however, was just the most high-profile legislation to increase the number of people behind bars," New York University's Brennan Center for Justice concluded in a 2016 analysis. "On their own, states passed three-strikes laws, enacted mandatory minimums, eliminated parole, and removed judicial discretion in sentencing. By dangling bonus dollars, the crime bill encouraged states to remain on their tough-on-crime course."







Trump town hall wraps with few questions answered Trump's hour-long town hall lacked substantive answers about his policy agenda for the next four years, despite being given ample opportunity to lay out a vision for a second term. When asked how he would get the economy back on track, Trump said "It's happening." On health care, the president said "I want to give great health care." And on the DACA program, Trump said "we're going to take care of Dreamers." In his final question, Guthrie asked Trump to tell the American people why he deserves another term. "Because I've done a great job," Trump said. Trump touts repeal of Obamacare, offers no details for replacing it Oct. 16, 2020 03:25







Biden doesn't believe in political revenge, would let DOJ decide on any probe into Trump administration If Biden wins, he will not call for an investigation into the Trump administration — he would leave that to the Justice Department to decide. Biden said he does not believe in political revenge and unlike President Trump, would rely on a completely independent Justice Department and hire prosecutors that pick and choose their own cases based on the law. Trump has criticized the attorney general repeatedly and also pushed the traditionally nonpartisan department to go after rivals and represent him in personal lawsuits. It's an important question given that former special counsel Robert Mueller laid out instances of obstruction of justice by the president in his report on Russian election interference but declined to prosecute.