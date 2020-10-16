'We know who's got the stamina': Biden's performance gets social praise

SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump blames stimulus failure on Pelosi. The reality is less simple. During the NBC News town hall Thursday, Trump put the blame for the failure of a new coronavirus stimulus package squarely on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "The problem we have is Nancy Pelosi — she couldn’t care less about the worker, she couldn’t care less about our people. We should have a stimulus, I want a stimulus, the Republicans will approve a stimulus,” he said. Trump added, “She doesn’t want to give the money. We should have stimulus, this is not our people’s fault, this is China’s fault. And she’s penalizing our people. I’m ready to sign a big, beautiful stimulus." In fact, Trump’s own positions have zigzagged abruptly and are out of sync with his own top administration officials, as well as Senate Republicans, who are uninterested in giving him the big deal he says he wants. Pelosi has demonstrated willingness to spend considerably more money than his party has said it can stomach. Pelosi’s Democratic-led House passed a $3.4 trillion HEROES Act in May, which Senate Republicans rejected. Extended negotiations — stopping and starting — ensued during the summer during which Trump administration officials sought to cut the price tag to about $1 trillion, which Democrats rejected. The two sides were somewhat closer to a dollar figure when, on Oct. 6, Trump abruptly ordered an end to negotiations and told Republicans to focus on the Supreme Court vacancy. Days later, after the stock market reacted negatively, he shifted again and pleaded for a big stimulus deal. But Senate Republicans have made clear they won’t support that, and Pelosi has called their offers insufficient. Share this -







Biden sticks around to talk more with voters in audience After the town hall wrapped, a masked Biden continued to talk to socially distanced voters in the audience. He was still with them 20 minutes after the event wrapped. At one point during the event, he pledged to a voter to stick around and continue to talk about issues. In a crucial and diverse state like Pennsylvania, it’s one of the few chances he gets to talk (almost) face-to-face with voters of different backgrounds at once during the pandemic. Share this -







Trump gives clearest answer yet on accepting election loss Trump told Guthrie on Thursday that he will commit to a peaceful transition of power if he isn't re-elected. “The answer is, yes I will, but I want it to be an honest election,” Trump said, one of his most succinct comments to date on the matter. Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power in recent months. Asked at a news conference last month whether he would accept a Biden win, Trump said that "we’re going to have to see what happens." He also told Fox News' Chris Wallace in June that he would "have to see" about a peaceful transfer. Pence also dodged the question at last week's vice presidential debate. Trump then repeated several misleading claims about mail-in ballots and early voting, a frequent talking point of his that he has not been able to sustain with evidence. Share this -







Trump campaign attacks moderators after town halls end The Trump campaign is out with a statement following the conclusion of both candidates’ town halls, focusing its criticism on the moderators. “Even though the commission canceled the in-person debate that could have happened tonight, one occurred anyway, and President Trump soundly defeated NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate. President Trump masterfully handled Guthrie’s attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said. “Over on ABC it was a completely different scene, as once again Biden was kept comfortable and away from any questions that might challenge him,” he argued. Share this -







Fact check: Did Trump accurately quote Ginsburg on filling Supreme Court vacancies? Trump defended his push to confirm a Supreme Court justice with weeks to go before the election by paraphrasing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose seat he is attempting to fill after her death in September. “When a president is elected, they're elected for a period of four years. And Justice Ginsburg said it best, I think talking about President Obama, having to do with somebody else, that the president is put there for four years, not for three years,” Trump said Thursday. Trump is referring to comments Ginsburg made at Georgetown University on Sept. 7, 2016, when asked if there were any "valid constitutional arguments that would prevent President Obama" from filling the seat vacated after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Although Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat in March, the GOP-controlled Senate did not hold hearings for Garland. During that 2016 event, Ginsburg replied: “The president has the authority to name appointees to the Supreme Court, but he has to do so with the advice and consent of the Senate. And if the Senate doesn’t act, as this current Senate is not acting, what can be done about it?” “I do think that cooler heads will prevail, I hope sooner rather than later. The president is elected for four years, not three years, so the power that he has in year 3 continues into year 4,” she continued. Trump was also asked Thursday why he now supports confirming a justice so close to an election after arguing the opposite in 2016. He justified it by pointing to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh's contentious confirmation proceedings. Share this -







Biden fact check: He says his environmental plan isn't the Green New Deal During an exchange about the Green New Deal with ABC's Stephanopoulos, the host noted that Biden says he's "not for it, but in your website it, you call it a crucial framework." Biden replied, "My deal is a crucial framework. But not the New Green Deal." That is not true, and it mischaracterizes how similar Biden's own plan to combat climate change and environmental racism and push clean energy sources and environmental justice are to the Green New Deal — an ambitious environmental policy plan supported by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. While Biden doesn't explicitly support the Green New Deal, his own plans borrow very heavily from it and his campaign website literally cites it as a "crucial framework" — meaning his denials ring false. Over the summer, Biden released a $2 trillion plan that emphasized building new energy efficient infrastructure projects and cutting fossil fuel emissions. Under his plan, Biden would, if elected, increase clean energy use in various areas (including transportation, electricity and buildings), and have the U.S. achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. The plan would also create 10 million clean energy jobs, according to his campaign website, with a focus on renewable energy, small nuclear reactors and grid energy storage, among other initiatives. Biden's plans adopt many of the same pillars of the Green New Deal. One of his campaign documents even says that "Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face." In addition, release of these plans were celebrated by many of the same groups that had touted the Green New Deal. Biden's plans do, however, omit some of the Green New Deal's more controversial elements, such as "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee and a strict zero carbon-emissions mandate. Another critical difference is that, while Biden's plan calls for the U.S. to get to a "100 percent clean energy economy and net-zero emissions" by 2050, the Green New Deal wants it done by 2030 — a distinction Biden explicitly outlined on Thursday. "The difference between me and the New Green Deal, they say automatically by 2030, we’re gonna be carbon free. Not possible," he said. "The New Green Deal calls for the elimination of all non-renewable energy by 2030. You can’t get there. You’re gonna need to be able to transition, George. To transition to get to the place where we invest in new technologies that allow us to get us to a place where we can get to net zero emissions." Share this -







What will Biden do if he loses? Biden was asked by a voter about what he would do if he lost the election to keep pressure on Trump on issues of racial justice and what he would do to help unify the country. Biden had little hope that the country might be able to come together if Trump wins a second term. “To be very honest with you, I think that will be very hard. Things have not lent themselves to him learning about what's come before,” Biden said. Biden said that Trump had employed a strategy of “conquer and divide” and that the president “does better if he splits us.” “You will not hear me race-baiting, you will not hear me dividing. You will hear me trying to unify,” Biden said of his potential presidency. Stephanopoulos asked Biden what it would say about the country if he loses. “It could say I was a lousy candidate, I didn’t do a good job,” Biden said. Share this -





