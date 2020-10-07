SEE NEW POSTS

Postal worker arrested after mail and ballots found dumped The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced Wednesday that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was arrested after bundles of mail, including nearly 100 ballots, were found dumped at a shopping center in Bergen County. Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of Nicholas Beauchene, 26, who they charged with one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail and one count of obstruction of mail. The Postal Service is also investigating the incident. Share this -







White House says it has completed contact tracing for positive cases White House staff has been informed via email that “all contact tracing” was completed for positive Covid-19 cases identified at the White House, two administration officials told NBC News. One administration official disputed earlier reporting from Bloomberg that the White House medical staff traced the cases to the Rose Garden ceremony to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s Supreme Court pick late last month. “That’s not how contact tracing works,” the officials said, adding contact tracing is “patient based, not event based” and is “not an effort to find Patient Zero.” The contact tracing effort is being led by a “CDC epidemiologist detailed” to the White House medical unit, one official said. Share this -







Trump posts dozens of times in seemingly endless tweetstorm as he battles Covid infection President Trump began Wednesday much the same way he ended Tuesday — tweeting. Between 8:18 a.m. and 11 a.m. Trump tweeted or retweeted 50 times. He’s touched on a flurry of topics, including coronavirus relief, grievances involving the 2020 election, and complaints about the news media. His most recent tweet was written in all-caps and accused Democrats of trying to overthrow his government. “WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS,” Trump wrote. “PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!” Trump ended his Tuesday night with a blast of 45 tweets. Released from Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Monday, the president is still on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for his Covid-19 infection. Doctors placed him on a steroid treatment typically associated with more severe cases, and he has required supplemental oxygen on two separate occasions, his medical team said. Share this -







Here's what the plexiglass barriers look like And here’s a preview of what those plexiglass barriers look like inside the debate hall. VP Pence will be seated stage left, with Sen. Harris seated stage right pic.twitter.com/YxrH1nrpAW — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) October 7, 2020 And here’s a look at them being installed. Share this -







Meadows, Kudlow give conflicting statements about whether Trump went to the Oval Office Top White House aides gave conflicting statements on Wednesday about whether President Trump, still battling a Covid-19 infection, went to the Oval Office on Tuesday. Speaking with Fox News this morning, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Trump “wanted to go to the Oval yesterday” and leave the residence. “If he decides to go the Oval, we’ve got safety protocols,” Meadows said. But minutes later in an interview with CNBC, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump “actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions, with respect to his Covid-19 and he’s getting a lot better, he’s much stronger, so there was some limited activity." Speaking with NBC News afterwards, Meadows said Trump did not go to the Oval Office on Tuesday, saying Kudlow misspoke. Economic Director Larry Kudlow says the White House's ramped-up coronavirus precautions include contact tracing, and staff working remotely following President Trump's covid diagnosis. Kudlow denied to reveal if Trump has been wearing a mask indoors. https://t.co/MNKRu0MxNj pic.twitter.com/LgxOhjfSVJ — CNBC (@CNBC) October 7, 2020 Share this -







ANALYSIS: Sick with coronavirus, Trump puts his presidency on steroids WASHINGTON — Getting sick with coronavirus didn't change President Donald Trump's approach to politics. If anything, his trip to the hospital amplified it. The strength-at-all-costs messaging, which appeared to undermine both the stock market and his own party's strategy on a coronavirus relief bill Tuesday, represents a more highly concentrated version of the regular Trump. This is the Trump presidency on steroids. Read more here. Share this -







Trump's illness puts Pence in a tough spot for debate Trump hasn’t exactly made tonight’s vice-presidential debate easy for Pence. The vice president will have to defend: Why the president held non-socially distant and largely mask-less events at the White House – with indoor activities – from which several attendees apparently got infected by the coronavirus. Why Trump, after being hospitalized at Walter Reed, jumped into a hermetically sealed SUV with Secret Service agents to wave to supporters. Why the president, after returning to the White House, took off his mask in public, despite still being potentially contagious. Why Trump instructed Americans NOT to be afraid of the coronavirus, and why he compared it again to the flu. And why the president – over Twitter – scuttled any chance for another coronavirus aid package before the election. None of these is easy for Pence to answer, especially a vice president who just happens to head the White House’s coronavirus task force. Share this -





