Pelosi: 'I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the White House, where Trump is being treated for Covid-19, is now "one of the most dangerous places in the country."

“I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House. It's one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said on "The View" when asked if she would go and negotiate directly with Trump on a coronavirus relief package.

Numerous people tied to the White House or Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Trump and the first lady.

Pelosi's TV appearance marked her first since Trump, in tweets Tuesday night, effectively killed discussions on a comprehensive aid package until after the election — and then urged Congress to approve piecemeal coronavirus relief measures he said he would sign, including a new round of stimulus checks for Americans.

"Are you listening Nancy?" Trump tweeted Tuesday night, tagging her.

“When the president just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us that that was the case, he insulted the constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said on "The View" Wednesday. “It’s hard to see any clear, sane path in anything that he’s doing.”

Pelosi, who has been in talks almost daily with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, hasn’t directly engaged with Trump since October 2019 — almost one year ago.

Speaker Pelosi & Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone at 9:33 a.m. The Secretary inquired about a standalone airlines bill. The Speaker reminded him that Republicans blocked that bill on Friday & asked him to review the DeFazio bill so that they could have an informed conversation. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 7, 2020

Asked by NBC News whether she would support the president's call to pass just stimulus checks, Pelosi said, "All the president wants is his name on a check. And that doesn’t — we're here to honor our heroes, crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people beyond a check with his name on it."