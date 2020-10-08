SEE NEW POSTS

How the veep debates have rated Vice presidential debates don't usually rival presidential debates in terms of ratings — but they can. The most watched vice presidential debate occurred in 2008 when Sarah Palin, then the governor of Alaska, squared off against Joe Biden in St. Louis. Nearly 70 million viewers tuned in to watch, far surpassing the average for vice presidential debates, which falls around 40-50 million, according to Nielsen ratings data. The Biden-Palin debate even had more viewers than the first presidential debate between Barack Obama and John McCain. The previous record for a vice presidential debate of 56.7 million viewers was set in 1984 in the debate between Geraldine Ferraro and George H.W. Bush. In 2012, Biden debated Paul Ryan and had just over 50 million viewers tune in. The most recent debate in 2016 between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence drew about 37 million viewers.







Congress remains vulnerable to Covid despite White House outbreak The White House coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 20 people in President Trump's circle, sheds new light on the lack of contact tracing and safety protocols in place for the House and the Senate. And while those working around the president are tested daily, the Capitol has no such protocols. Since the offer of rapid testing machines was initially made by the White House in May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have remained in agreement on one thing: no widespread testing on Capitol Hill, despite pressure from leaders on both sides of the aisle to do so. Read the article.







ANALYSIS: The inherent conflicts at this VP debate It's become less common in recent years for both VP candidates to be widely regarded as future contenders for the presidency. They are this time, and that presents some inherent conflicts of interest for Pence and Harris. Pence has all the incentive in the world to go after Harris as much, or more, than he attacks Biden. Pence figures to be a presidential candidate himself in a potentially crowded 2024 GOP field, and this is a big opportunity for him to show Republican voters that he's got fire inside. That goal aligns with the last best chance for the Trump team to try to disqualify Harris and argue that electing Biden would put someone in line to the presidency who isn't up to the job. But Pence may also be tempted to put daylight between himself and Trump on personal conduct and the handling of the coronavirus crisis. Pence can't distance himself much from the policies, but he could subtly point out that he isn't the one who has suggested remedies like disinfectant. On the other side, Biden is best served if Harris projects confidence and calm when dealing with Pence, while also using the platform of the debate to deliver some blows to Trump. That means the ticket's goals could be misaligned with her personal interests. If there's an open Democratic primary in 2024, not hitting Pence hard enough could come back to haunt her later. It's worth watching whether Pence is effective in advancing his own ambitions and his ticket's mission at the same time, as well as which direction Harris takes when she comes under attack. Does she take the high road or get in a scrap?







Progressive women's groups launch effort to combat disinformation about Harris Progressive women's groups are putting millions toward a campaign to disrupt disinformation and sexist, racist attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris — an escalation of their attempts to combat gendered and racially biased narratives around the Democratic vice presidential nominee. Ultraviolet — in concert with other prominent groups such as Emily's List, Black PAC and Color of Change — formed the Women's Disinformation Defense Project, an amalgamation of groups collectively set to throw more than $20 million into ads, research and offensive strategies that will counter biased narratives on social media and online in real time, especially for voters in battleground states. Read the full story.







Jimmy Carter praises Harris' 'talent and charisma' ahead of debate Former President Jimmy Carter threw his support behind Harris ahead of her face-off Wednesday with Pence, saying in a statement released by the Biden campaign that she "has the talent and charisma to lead our great nation as our next vice president, and I know Americans will see that on full display during tonight's debate." The former president, who turned 96 last week, said, "We need champions in the White House like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who understand the needs and values of working Georgians."







Trump declares himself cured of the coronavirus Trump: Getting treatment for Covid was 'a blessing in disguise' Oct. 7, 2020 04:56 Despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago, President Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon and released a video in which he declared himself cured as a result of an experimental antibody drug cocktail he'd been administered. "To me, it wasn't a therapeutic. It just made me better. I call that a cure," Trump said in a five-minute video he tweeted of himself standing in front of the Oval Office. The video showed Trump, his skin looking darker than it had during his hospital stay, speaking quickly, and his voice sounded jittery. Trump, for the first time since his diagnosis was made public, seemed to take note that the care he'd received was different from the care received by the general public. "I walked in, I didn't feel good. A short 24 hours later I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital. And that's what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great," Trump said, calling his experience a "blessing from God" and saying he selected the drug cocktail with which he was treated. "It was my suggestion," he said. Read the full story.







New England Journal of Medicine: 'Dangerously incompetent' politicians must go The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, on Wednesday broke with a nearly two-century tradition of avoiding politics to lambaste U.S. politicians for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a first for the journal, editors called for Americans to vote out leaders who have not done enough to address the coronavirus epidemic. "When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent," the editors wrote. "We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs." While the 35 editors who signed their names to the editorial did not call out President Donald Trump by name, the article is filled with allusions to his actions. Read the full story here.







Look what Trump made her do: Taylor Swift endorses Biden Taylor Swift on Wednesday made Joe Biden "The Man" she's voting for this November. Swift announced her endorsement of the Democratic nominee on Twitter. I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020 She spoke to V Magazine's Thought Leaders Issue and wished that her vote for the Biden-Harris ticket will help start the nation's "healing process." Swift had for years stayed out of politics until her 2018 endorsement in the Tennessee Senate race. Biden responded in a tweet later Wednesday "Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history," he said. "Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?." Share this -







Pence, Harris to meet in vice presidential debate as Covid cases surge in the White House Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are set to meet Wednesday night at the University of Utah in the vice presidential debate as both candidates face intensified pressure to demonstrate they are prepared to step in as commander in chief. The vice presidential debate typically draws little fanfare, but Pence and Harris will be examined by voters who are choosing between two senior citizens for president. President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis last week sparked questions over the transferral of the powers of the presidency. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has said he sees himself as a "bridge" to the next generation of Democrats, raising speculation as to whether he would seek a second term. Regardless of who wins, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would set a record for the oldest president to take the oath on Inauguration Day. Read the full story.







Kamala Harris could boost Asian American voter turnout, researchers say Veronica Hossain registered to vote for the first time during the 2008 presidential election because she wanted to vote for Barack Obama. As an Indo-Carribean American, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to vote for a Black man for president whose values she aligned with. Ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries, Hossain supported Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Like Hossain, many Indian Americans are more likely to show up at the polls when an Indian American is running. According to a new study, the group is more than 16 percent more likely to vote when a candidate of Indian descent is on the ballot. The study, by Sara Sadhwani, a professor of politics at Pomona College, showed that overall Asian American turnout is boosted when another Asian American is on the ballot, regardless of political party. She said Indians had the highest mobilization rate of any ethnic group she examined — Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese and Filipino. Sadhwani said she expects this trend to continue in November. "My research does suggest there will be a higher voter turnout from Asian Americans and specifically Indian Americans for the election, especially if they see Kamala as someone with their shared identity," she said, noting that other factors such as the pandemic will also play a role. Read more here.






