Emhoff: Pence may sound 'normal,' but he'll be 'defending the indefensible' Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, said ahead of the debate Wednesday that Pence may sound normal, but he shares the same policies and beliefs as the president. "Pence will ... sound normal and nice but it's all going to be the same, defending the indefensible, and I'm looking forward to seeing Kamala draw a very sharp contrast between the abject failure of this administration," Emhoff said during a virtual event ahead of the debate. Emhoff slammed the White House coronavirus task force and what he described as its failures in handling the coronavirus. He said "look at the job" Pence has done as the leader of the task force.







Trump returns to Oval Office despite being treated for coronavirus Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago. Trump was being briefed on Hurricane Delta and on stimulus talks, a senior administration official told NBC News. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino were the only staffers with him in the Oval, the official said. "Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!" Trump tweeted after the meeting. His presence in the office was tipped by the sight of a Marine guard standing outside. The guard was not wearing a mask. The trip was surprising for multiple reasons — he's been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and officials have said he wasn't diagnosed until late last Thursday. That means he's still considered contagious under his administration's own guidelines. Read more here.







Plexiglass dividers at the VP debate won't do much, experts say When Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris square off on the debate stage Wednesday night, a pair of plexiglass barriers will separate them. The barriers are just one of the coronavirus precautions being added for the debate. Pence and Harris will also be positioned 12 feet from each other, instead of 7 feet. And they have each been tested for the coronavirus, as have people attending the event, who will be required to wear masks. But despite being treated as a safety measure, the plexiglass barriers will be almost entirely for show, said Jose-Luis Jimenez, a chemistry professor at the University of Colorado who studies how the coronavirus can spread through the air. "Aerosol transmission is basically like smoke," Jimenez said. "If one of the candidates is smoking and you put up plexiglass barriers, it won't matter. The smoke will just go around those barriers." Read the full story here.







Pence and Harris reflect America's demographic transformation When Americans tune in to watch Pence debate Harris, they'll be watching a living encapsulation of the country's demographic transformation over the last half century. Pence traces his heritage back to Ireland and Germany and speaks of an Irish immigrant grandfather who stepped off a boat on Ellis Island before it shut down, pointing to two countries that represent some of the earliest waves of mass immigration to the United States. Pence, 61, describes himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." His demographic — white, Christian and male — has been the dominant force of power for most of the country's history. But it has become less so during his lifetime. Read more here.







Pence has one unusual debate guest tonight Among the vice president's guests tonight in Salt Lake City, according to a Pence aide: Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of killed ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller. The news comes on the same day the Department of Justice charged two ISIS fighters for their role in her murder. Members of Pence's family traveled with him to Utah on Monday and are expected to be in the audience tonight as well. Separately, when asked who Pence has invited tonight, a Trump campaign aide joked "Tupac." That's an apparent jab at Harris, who recently mentioned him when asked to name her favorite living rapper. Harris then laughed when told by the interviewer he was no longer living and acknowledged that before saying she could say other rappers but chose not to "because I think they should stay in their lane."







Trump back in Oval Office President Trump has returned to the White House Oval Office, a senior administration official told NBC News. He is to receive a briefing with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on coronavirus relief and Hurricane Delta. NEW: President Trump is now in the Oval Office, a senior administration official tells me. pic.twitter.com/nPmIDUeq07 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 7, 2020







Pelosi: 'I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the White House, where Trump is being treated for Covid-19, is now "one of the most dangerous places in the country." "I wouldn't go anywhere near the White House. It's one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health," Pelosi, D-Calif., said on "The View" when asked if she would go and negotiate directly with Trump on a coronavirus relief package. Numerous people tied to the White House or Trump's campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Trump and the first lady. Pelosi's TV appearance marked her first since Trump, in tweets Tuesday night, effectively killed discussions on a comprehensive aid package until after the election — and then urged Congress to approve piecemeal coronavirus relief measures he said he would sign, including a new round of stimulus checks for Americans. "Are you listening Nancy?" Trump tweeted Tuesday night, tagging her. "When the president just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us that that was the case, he insulted the constitution of the United States," Pelosi said on "The View" Wednesday. "It's hard to see any clear, sane path in anything that he's doing." Pelosi, who has been in talks almost daily with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, hasn't directly engaged with Trump since October 2019 — almost one year ago. Speaker Pelosi & Secretary Mnuchin spoke by phone at 9:33 a.m. The Secretary inquired about a standalone airlines bill. The Speaker reminded him that Republicans blocked that bill on Friday & asked him to review the DeFazio bill so that they could have an informed conversation. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 7, 2020 Asked by NBC News whether she would support the president's call to pass just stimulus checks, Pelosi said, "All the president wants is his name on a check. And that doesn't — we're here to honor our heroes, crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people beyond a check with his name on it."







Trump's doctor says president told him 'I feel great!' White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a memo released by the White House that Trump said Wednesday morning he feels "great!" "The president this morning says "I feel great!" Conley wrote. "His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range. He's now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization." Conley also said samples taken Monday showed Trump now has detectable traces of antibodies to Covid-19, which he remains infected with. While the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center last weekend, Conley said he had earlier offered the public a rosier picture of Trump's condition to provide more optimistic messaging. The president was placed on a steroid treatment that is most associated with more severe Covid-19 cases and he twice required supplemental oxygen before his discharge from the hospital. The White House has not made public when Trump's most recent negative test was before announcing he was positive for the virus late last week. Doctors have also not revealed details of his lung scans and did not say whether he is still on the steroid treatment Dexamethasone.







The Pences test negative for Covid-19 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, were tested this morning in Salt Lake City for Covid-19 and received negative test results, a White House official told NBC News, hours before the vice presidential debate. Pence was tested twice Tuesday and both results came back negative. Pence and his wife have tested negative since President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus last week. On Tuesday, senior Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller announced he had tested positive for the virus. He is among a number of people in Trump's orbit who have tested positive.






