Jimmy Carter praises Harris' 'talent and charisma' ahead of debate Former President Jimmy Carter threw his support behind Harris ahead of her face-off Wednesday with Pence, saying in a statement released by the Biden campaign that she “has the talent and charisma to lead our great nation as our next vice president, and I know Americans will see that on full display during tonight's debate.” The former president, who turned 96 last week, said, “We need champions in the White House like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who understand the needs and values of working Georgians." Share this -







Trump declares himself cured of coronavirus Trump: Getting treatment for Covid was 'a blessing in disguise' Oct. 7, 2020 04:56 Despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago, President Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon and released a video where he declared himself cured as a result of the experimental antibody drug cocktail he'd been administered. "To me, it wasn't a therapeutic. It just made me better. I call that a cure," Trump said in a five-minute video he tweeted out of himself standing in front of the Oval. The video showed Trump, his skin looking darker than it had during his hospital stay, speaking quickly, and his voice sounded jittery. Trump, for the first time since his diagnosis was made public, seemed to take note that the care he'd received was different from the care received by the general public. "I walked in, I didn't feel good. A short 24 hours later I was feeling great. I wanted to get out of the hospital. And that's what I want for everybody. I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great," Trump said, calling his experience a "blessing from God" and saying he selected the drug cocktail he was treated with. "It was my suggestion," he said. Read the full story. Share this -







New England Journal of Medicine: 'Dangerously incompetent' politicians must go The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, on Wednesday broke with a nearly two-century tradition of avoiding politics to lambast U.S. politicians for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a first for the journal, editors called for Americans to vote out leaders who have not done enough to address the coronavirus epidemic. “When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent,” the editors wrote. “We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.” While the 35 editors who signed their names to the editorial did not call out President Donald Trump by name, the article is filled with allusions to his actions. Read the full story here. Share this -







Look what Trump made her do: Taylor Swift endorses Biden Taylor Swift on Wednesday made Joe Biden "The Man" she's voting for this November. Swift announced her endorsement of the Democratic nominee on Twitter. I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020 She spoke to V Magazine's Thought Leaders Issue and wished that her vote for the Biden-Harris ticket will help start the nation's "healing process." Swift had for years stayed out of politics until her 2018 endorsement in the Tennessee Senate race. Biden responded in a tweet later Wednesday "Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history," he said. "Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?." Share this -







Pence, Harris to meet in vice presidential debate as Covid cases surge in the White House Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are set to meet Wednesday night at the University of Utah in the vice presidential debate as both candidates face intensified pressure to demonstrate they are prepared to step in as commander in chief. The vice presidential debate typically draws little fanfare, but Pence and Harris will be examined by voters who are choosing between two senior citizens for president. President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis last week sparked questions over the transferral of the powers of the presidency. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has said he sees himself as a "bridge" to the next generation of Democrats, raising speculation as to whether he would seek a second term. Regardless of who wins, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would set a record for the oldest president to take the oath on Inauguration Day. Read the full story. Share this -







Kamala Harris could boost Asian American voter turnout, researchers say Veronica Hossain registered to vote for the first time during the 2008 presidential election because she wanted to vote for Barack Obama. As an Indo-Carribean American, she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to vote for a Black man for president whose values she aligned with. Ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries, Hossain supported Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Like Hossain, many Indian Americans are more likely to show up at the polls when an Indian American is running. According to a new study, the group is more than 16 percent more likely to vote when a candidate of Indian descent is on the ballot. The study, by Sara Sadhwani, a professor of politics at Pomona College, showed that overall Asian American turnout is boosted when another Asian American is on the ballot, regardless of political party. She said Indians had the highest mobilization rate of any ethnic group she examined — Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese and Filipino. Sadhwani said she expects this trend to continue in November. “My research does suggest there will be a higher voter turnout from Asian Americans and specifically Indian Americans for the election, especially if they see Kamala as someone with their shared identity,” she said, noting that other factors such as the pandemic will also play a role. Read more here. Share this -







Biden campaign to resume negative ads Now that President Trump has been tweeting about politics again and is out of the hospital, the Biden campaign says it is resuming negative TV and digital ads after pulling them last week following the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. "Our campaign has always been about making the positive case for Joe Biden, but there's a stark contrast between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump and their visions for our country," campaign spokesman Michael Gwin said in a statement. "We're going to continue to make a full-throated case for Vice President Biden and we will forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies.” Share this -







Trump has Covid-19 antibodies. What does that mean? President Trump's physician said Wednesday that the president has Covid-19 antibodies, though experts say it’s unclear what this means for his recovery. "Of note today, the President's labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th," Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a public memorandum, referring to the virus that causes Covid-19. But medical experts — who have not personally treated the president — said the mere fact that antibodies were detected in Trump's blood does not provide a good explanation of how the president is truly recovering. Read the full story. Share this -







Emhoff: Pence may sound 'normal,' but he'll be 'defending the indefensible' Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, said ahead of the debate Wednesday that Pence may sound normal, but he shares the same policies and beliefs as the president. “Pence will ... sound normal and nice but it's all going to be the same, defending the indefensible, and I'm looking forward to seeing Kamala draw a very sharp contrast between the abject failure of this administration,” Emhoff said during a virtual event ahead of the debate. Emhoff slammed the White House coronavirus task force and what he described as its failures in handling the coronavirus. He said "look at the job" Pence has done as the leader of the task force. Share this -







Trump returns to Oval Office despite being treated for coronavirus Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago. Trump was being briefed on Hurricane Delta and on stimulus talks, a senior administration official told NBC News. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino were the only staffers with him in the Oval, the official said. "Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!" Trump tweeted after the meeting. His presence in the office was tipped by the sight of a Marine guard standing outside. The guard was not wearing a mask. The trip was surprising for multiple reasons — he's been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and officials have said he wasn't diagnosed until late last Thursday. That means he's still considered contagious under his administration's own guidelines. Read more here. Share this -





