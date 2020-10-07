SEE NEW POSTS

Look what Trump made her do: Taylor Swift endorses Biden Taylor Swift on Wednesday made Joe Biden "The Man" she's voting for this November. Swift announced her endorsement of the Democratic nominee on Twitter. I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies 🍪💪😘



📷 @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020 She spoke to V Magazine's Thought Leaders Issue and wished that her vote for the Biden-Harris ticket will help start the nation's "healing process." Swift had for years stayed out of politics until her 2018 endorsement in the Tennessee Senate race. Biden responded in a tweet later Wednesday "Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation's history," he said. "Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?."







Pence, Harris to meet in vice presidential debate as Covid cases surge in the White House Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are set to meet Wednesday night at the University of Utah in the vice presidential debate as both candidates face intensified pressure to demonstrate they are prepared to step in as commander in chief. The vice presidential debate typically draws little fanfare, but Pence and Harris will be examined by voters who are choosing between two senior citizens for president. President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis last week sparked questions over the transferral of the powers of the presidency. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has said he sees himself as a "bridge" to the next generation of Democrats, raising speculation as to whether he would seek a second term. Regardless of who wins, Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, would set a record for the oldest president to take the oath on Inauguration Day. Read the full story.







Kamala Harris could boost Asian American voter turnout, researchers say Veronica Hossain registered to vote for the first time during the 2008 presidential election because she wanted to vote for Barack Obama. As an Indo-Carribean American, she didn't want to miss the opportunity to vote for a Black man for president whose values she aligned with. Ahead of the 2020 Democratic primaries, Hossain supported Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Like Hossain, many Indian Americans are more likely to show up at the polls when an Indian American is running. According to a new study, the group is more than 16 percent more likely to vote when a candidate of Indian descent is on the ballot. The study, by Sara Sadhwani, a professor of politics at Pomona College, showed that overall Asian American turnout is boosted when another Asian American is on the ballot, regardless of political party. She said Indians had the highest mobilization rate of any ethnic group she examined — Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese and Filipino. Sadhwani said she expects this trend to continue in November. "My research does suggest there will be a higher voter turnout from Asian Americans and specifically Indian Americans for the election, especially if they see Kamala as someone with their shared identity," she said, noting that other factors such as the pandemic will also play a role. Read more here.







Biden campaign to resume negative ads Now that President Trump has been tweeting about politics again and is out of the hospital, the Biden campaign says it is resuming negative TV and digital ads after pulling them last week following the president's coronavirus diagnosis. "Our campaign has always been about making the positive case for Joe Biden, but there's a stark contrast between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump and their visions for our country," campaign spokesman Michael Gwin said in a statement. "We're going to continue to make a full-throated case for Vice President Biden and we will forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies."







Trump has Covid-19 antibodies. What does that mean? President Trump's physician said Wednesday that the president has Covid-19 antibodies, though experts say it's unclear what this means for his recovery. "Of note today, the President's labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th," Dr. Sean Conley wrote in a public memorandum, referring to the virus that causes Covid-19. But medical experts — who have not personally treated the president — said the mere fact that antibodies were detected in Trump's blood does not provide a good explanation of how the president is truly recovering. Read the full story.







Emhoff: Pence may sound 'normal,' but he'll be 'defending the indefensible' Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, said ahead of the debate Wednesday that Pence may sound normal, but he shares the same policies and beliefs as the president. "Pence will ... sound normal and nice but it's all going to be the same, defending the indefensible, and I'm looking forward to seeing Kamala draw a very sharp contrast between the abject failure of this administration," Emhoff said during a virtual event ahead of the debate. Emhoff slammed the White House coronavirus task force and what he described as its failures in handling the coronavirus. He said "look at the job" Pence has done as the leader of the task force.







Trump returns to Oval Office despite being treated for coronavirus Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, despite testing positive for the coronavirus less than a week ago. Trump was being briefed on Hurricane Delta and on stimulus talks, a senior administration official told NBC News. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and social media director Dan Scavino were the only staffers with him in the Oval, the official said. "Was just briefed on Hurricane Delta, and spoke with @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards. Please heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. We are working with them very closely — please be prepared, be careful, and be safe!" Trump tweeted after the meeting. His presence in the office was tipped by the sight of a Marine guard standing outside. The guard was not wearing a mask. The trip was surprising for multiple reasons — he's been undergoing treatment for Covid-19, and officials have said he wasn't diagnosed until late last Thursday. That means he's still considered contagious under his administration's own guidelines. Read more here.







Plexiglass dividers at the VP debate won't do much, experts say When Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris square off on the debate stage Wednesday night, a pair of plexiglass barriers will separate them. The barriers are just one of the coronavirus precautions being added for the debate. Pence and Harris will also be positioned 12 feet from each other, instead of 7 feet. And they have each been tested for the coronavirus, as have people attending the event, who will be required to wear masks. But despite being treated as a safety measure, the plexiglass barriers will be almost entirely for show, said Jose-Luis Jimenez, a chemistry professor at the University of Colorado who studies how the coronavirus can spread through the air. "Aerosol transmission is basically like smoke," Jimenez said. "If one of the candidates is smoking and you put up plexiglass barriers, it won't matter. The smoke will just go around those barriers." Read the full story here.







Pence and Harris reflect America's demographic transformation When Americans tune in to watch Pence debate Harris, they'll be watching a living encapsulation of the country's demographic transformation over the last half century. Pence traces his heritage back to Ireland and Germany and speaks of an Irish immigrant grandfather who stepped off a boat on Ellis Island before it shut down, pointing to two countries that represent some of the earliest waves of mass immigration to the United States. Pence, 61, describes himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." His demographic — white, Christian and male — has been the dominant force of power for most of the country's history. But it has become less so during his lifetime. Read more here.







Pence has one unusual debate guest tonight Among the vice president’s guests tonight in Salt Lake City, according to a Pence aide: Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of killed ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller. The news comes on the same day the Department of Justice charged two ISIS fighters for their role in her murder. Members of Pence’s family traveled with him to Utah on Monday and are expected to be in the audience tonight as well. Separately, when asked who Pence has invited tonight, a Trump campaign aide joked "Tupac." That’s an apparent jab at Harris, who recently mentioned him when asked to name her favorite living rapper. Harris then laughed when told by the interviewer he was no longer living and acknowledged that before saying she could say other rappers but chose not to "because I think they should stay in their lane." Share this -





