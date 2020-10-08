SEE NEW POSTS

The socially distant debate audience Audience members sit spaced out for social distancing as they wait to watch Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate in Salt Lake City. Brian Snyder / Reuters Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez waits in the audience. Brian Snyder / Reuters







Disposable pink masks abound at the venue Guests have started to file in and take their seats. Everyone — staffers, guests, reporters and crews — are wearing the provided disposable pink masks. At least three of Vice President Mike Pence's guests are seated in the orchestra level, including Ann Dorn, the wife of a retired police officer who was killed amid recent unrest in St. Louis. (Dorn also spoke at the virtual Republican National Convention.) The debate commission has made clear that anyone not wearing a mask tonight will be escorted out. A departure from last week's presidential debate in Cleveland: There are only about 20 seats on the floor — all socially distanced. A crowd of about a hundred people are seated in the balcony, several seats spaced between them. The plexiglass on stage doesn't appear to be more than 5 feet tall. Both panels are secured to the floor. Workers have been taking turns polishing them all afternoon.







Trump eager to get back on trail as early as next week With only 27 days until the election, Trump is eager to get back on the trail and his re-election campaign is already discussing possible events for next week, according to a person familiar with the planning. As he said on Twitter earlier this week, the president intends to participate in the Miami debate next week "in person" and the campaign is now exploring travel options before and after that appearance. Nothing is finalized, this source stressed. It's unclear when the president will be officially cleared by physicians to leave the White House and participate in events as he continues to recover from the coronavirus. Also worth noting: Trump himself tweeted the day of his hospital release that he would be on the campaign trail "soon."







Mike Pence and Kamala Harris reflect America's demographic transformation When Americans tune in to watch Vice President Mike Pence debate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., they'll be watching a living encapsulation of the country's demographic transformation over the last half century. Near the end of Pence's childhood in 1976, 8 in 10 Americans identified as white and Christian. By his first year as vice president in 2017, that number had declined to 43 percent, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. That trend, which is on course to continue, is a backdrop for the country's volatile political environment, one that became more fraught after the United States elected its first Black president in Barack Obama on a message of "hope" and racial harmony and, eight years later, sent Donald Trump to the White House on a platform of building a wall and slashing immigration. Read the full story.







How the veep debates have rated Vice presidential debates don't usually rival presidential debates in terms of ratings — but they can. The most watched vice presidential debate occurred in 2008 when Sarah Palin, then the governor of Alaska, squared off against Joe Biden in St. Louis. Nearly 70 million viewers tuned in to watch, far surpassing the average for vice presidential debates, which falls around 40-50 million, according to Nielsen ratings data. The Biden-Palin debate even had more viewers than the first presidential debate between Barack Obama and John McCain. The previous record for a vice presidential debate of 56.7 million viewers was set in 1984 in the debate between Geraldine Ferraro and George H.W. Bush. In 2012, Biden debated Paul Ryan and had just over 50 million viewers tune in. The most recent debate in 2016 between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence drew about 37 million viewers.







Congress remains vulnerable to Covid despite White House outbreak The White House coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 20 people in President Trump's circle, sheds new light on the lack of contact tracing and safety protocols in place for the House and the Senate. And while those working around the president are tested daily, the Capitol has no such protocols. Since the offer of rapid testing machines was initially made by the White House in May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have remained in agreement on one thing: no widespread testing on Capitol Hill, despite pressure from leaders on both sides of the aisle to do so. Read the article.







ANALYSIS: The inherent conflicts at this VP debate It's become less common in recent years for both VP candidates to be widely regarded as future contenders for the presidency. They are this time, and that presents some inherent conflicts of interest for Pence and Harris. Pence has all the incentive in the world to go after Harris as much, or more, than he attacks Biden. Pence figures to be a presidential candidate himself in a potentially crowded 2024 GOP field, and this is a big opportunity for him to show Republican voters that he's got fire inside. That goal aligns with the last best chance for the Trump team to try to disqualify Harris and argue that electing Biden would put someone in line to the presidency who isn't up to the job. But Pence may also be tempted to put daylight between himself and Trump on personal conduct and the handling of the coronavirus crisis. Pence can't distance himself much from the policies, but he could subtly point out that he isn't the one who has suggested remedies like disinfectant. On the other side, Biden is best served if Harris projects confidence and calm when dealing with Pence, while also using the platform of the debate to deliver some blows to Trump. That means the ticket's goals could be misaligned with her personal interests. If there's an open Democratic primary in 2024, not hitting Pence hard enough could come back to haunt her later. It's worth watching whether Pence is effective in advancing his own ambitions and his ticket's mission at the same time, as well as which direction Harris takes when she comes under attack. Does she take the high road or get in a scrap?







Progressive women's groups launch effort to combat disinformation about Harris Progressive women's groups are putting millions toward a campaign to disrupt disinformation and sexist, racist attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris — an escalation of their attempts to combat gendered and racially biased narratives around the Democratic vice presidential nominee. Ultraviolet — in concert with other prominent groups such as Emily's List, Black PAC and Color of Change — formed the Women's Disinformation Defense Project, an amalgamation of groups collectively set to throw more than $20 million into ads, research and offensive strategies that will counter biased narratives on social media and online in real time, especially for voters in battleground states. Read the full story.






