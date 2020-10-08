SEE NEW POSTS

Pence tries to interrupt Harris; she shoots him down As Harris continued to respond to Pence's answer defending his leadership on the coronavirus task force, the vice president tried to interrupt her, but she immediately shot him down. "Mr. Vice President. I'm speaking. I'm speaking," Harris said.







Out of the gate, Harris, Pence spar over Trump coronavirus response It's unsurprising that the first question was about Covid-19 as the White House continues to reel from an outbreak that has infected several top aides and the president and the first lady. Pence, as head of the coronavirus task force, has been sharply criticized for the administration's response. Harris was asked what a Biden administration would do, and immediately excoriated the administration for the more than 210,000 dead from the virus and the impact on the economy. Harris' answer was direct, even briefly staring over at Pence and directly at the camera, as she listed what she said were the failures of the administration. She called the administration's response, "The greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country." Pence defended the response, pointing to the improvement in testing and the mobilization of the private sector to help respond to the virus. He also accused the Biden plan of being the same as the Trump administration's plan, calling it "plagiarism." Harris calls Trump Covid response 'greatest failure of any presidential administration' Oct. 8, 2020 02:46







Susan Page says she's there to enforce strict debate rules Moderator Susan Page says that she was put in place to strictly enforce the ground rules Wednesday on behalf of the debate commission. This comes after Trump broke numerous rules during his presidential debate against Biden last week.







What will the interruptions look like tonight? We're tracking We're tracking the candidates live throughout the night: What they talk about, how often they attack, and how often they interrupt https://t.co/WwSplTsgwo pic.twitter.com/giJJhQt5BS — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) October 8, 2020







Candidates' families wearing masks in audience Members of both candidates' families are all wearing masks in the audience in front of the debate stage. Pence's wife, Karen, and their other family members were seen wearing face coverings in the audience, a requirement that was strictly enforced Wednesday. This comes after President Trump's family did not wear masks at the presidential debate in Cleveland last week.







The socially distant debate audience Audience members sit spaced out for social distancing as they wait to watch Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate in Salt Lake City. Brian Snyder / Reuters Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez waits in the audience. Brian Snyder / Reuters







Disposable pink masks abound at the venue Guests have started to file in and take their seats. Everyone — staffers, guests, reporters and crews — are wearing the provided disposable pink masks. At least three of Vice President Mike Pence's guests are seated in the orchestra level, including Ann Dorn, the wife of a retired police officer who was killed amid recent unrest in St. Louis. (Dorn also spoke at the virtual Republican National Convention.) The debate commission has made clear that anyone not wearing a mask tonight will be escorted out. A departure from last week's presidential debate in Cleveland: There are only about 20 seats on the floor — all socially distanced. A crowd of about a hundred people are seated in the balcony, several seats spaced between them. The plexiglass on stage doesn't appear to be more than 5 feet tall. Both panels are secured to the floor. Workers have been taking turns polishing them all afternoon.







Trump eager to get back on trail as early as next week With only 27 days until the election, Trump is eager to get back on the trail and his re-election campaign is already discussing possible events for next week, according to a person familiar with the planning. As he said on Twitter earlier this week, the president intends to participate in the Miami debate next week "in person" and the campaign is now exploring travel options before and after that appearance. Nothing is finalized, this source stressed. It's unclear when the president will be officially cleared by physicians to leave the White House and participate in events as he continues to recover from the coronavirus. Also worth noting: Trump himself tweeted the day of his hospital release that he would be on the campaign trail "soon."






