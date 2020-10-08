Harris goes after Trump on his taxes

SEE NEW POSTS

Plexiglass barriers aren't stopping the interruptions Share this -







Pence dodges question about any agreement with Trump on issue of presidential disability Moderator Susan Page asked Pence if he has had a conversation or reached an agreement with Trump about “safeguards or procedures” when it comes to the issue of presidential disability given Trump’s age. Pence did not answer the question and immediately came back to the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Share this -







Trump's not on stage, but the president is coming up a lot Are the candidates staying on topic? We're tracking that, too. Follow along. Are the candidates staying on topic tonight? So far, yes, but with mentions of President Trump throughout. Follow live: https://t.co/WwSplTsgwo pic.twitter.com/G0eiEUa257 — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) October 8, 2020 Share this -







What's a superspreader event? The second question of the night has already hit on a major issue with the coronavirus pandemic: superspreader events. The question came in relation to the White House event — the ceremony to formally announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — that is now seen as one of the reasons numerous Republicans have been infected. These events are the focus of research by scientists who are finding that such events can have an outsize role in the spread of the coronavirus. Share this -







Pence tries to interrupt Harris; she shoots him down As Harris continued to respond to Pence’s answer defending his leadership on the coronavirus task force, the vice president tried to interrupt her, but she immediately shot him down. “Mr. Vice President. I’m speaking. I’m speaking,” Harris said. Share this -







Out of the gate, Harris, Pence spar over Trump coronavirus response It’s unsurprising that the first question was about Covid-19 as the White House continues to reel from an outbreak that has infected several top aides and the president and the first lady. Pence, as head of the coronavirus task force, has been sharply criticized for the administration’s response. Harris was asked what a Biden administration would do, and immediately excoriated the administration for the more than 210,000 dead from the virus and the impact on the economy. Harris’ answer was direct, even briefly staring over at Pence and directly at the camera, as she listed what she said were the failures of the administration. She called the administration's response, “The greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” Pence defended the response, pointing to the improvement in testing and the mobilization of the private sector to help respond to the virus. He also accused the Biden plan of being the same as the Trump administration's plan, calling it “plagiarism.” Harris calls Trump Covid response 'greatest failure of any presidential administration' Oct. 8, 2020 02:46 Share this -





