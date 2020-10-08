SEE NEW POSTS

Analysis: White House *has* spared expenses in coronavirus relief Pence just said he and Trump have "spared no expense" in helping Americans recover from the coronavirus. Earlier this week, Trump told his aides to break off negotiations on a Covid-19 relief package. Then, Trump said he wants to negotiate a smaller package of aid. All along, the White House and the Senate Republicans have fought House Democrats on precisely how much to spend — which has resulted in no money being spent since the CARES Act was enacted several months ago.







Pence congratulates Harris on the 'historic nature' of her nomination Pence thanked Harris and Biden for expressing their concern for the president and he also congratulated her on the "historic nature" of her nomination as the first black woman vice presidential candidate of a major party. "Senator, I want to thank you and Joe Biden for your expressions of genuine concern. And I also want to congratulate you, as I did on that phone call, on the historic nature of your nomination," he said. Harris, meanwhile, said that Biden has been transparent about his health while Trump has not. Pence congratulates Harris on the 'historic nature' of her nomination Oct. 8, 2020 00:40







Pence dodges question about any agreement with Trump on issue of presidential disability Moderator Susan Page asked Pence if he has had a conversation or reached an agreement with Trump about "safeguards or procedures" when it comes to the issue of presidential disability given Trump's age. Pence did not answer the question and immediately came back to the coronavirus and the Trump administration's response to the pandemic.







What's a superspreader event? The second question of the night has already hit on a major issue with the coronavirus pandemic: superspreader events. The question came in relation to the White House event — the ceremony to formally announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — that is now seen as one of the reasons numerous Republicans have been infected. These events are the focus of research by scientists who are finding that such events can have an outsize role in the spread of the coronavirus.






