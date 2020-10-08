SEE NEW POSTS

Trump weighs in, rails on Biden-Harris over fracking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020







Analysis: White House *has* spared expenses in coronavirus relief Pence just said he and Trump have "spared no expense" in helping Americans recover from the coronavirus. Earlier this week, Trump told his aides to break off negotiations on a Covid-19 relief package. Then, Trump said he wants to negotiate a smaller package of aid. All along, the White House and the Senate Republicans have fought House Democrats on precisely how much to spend — which has resulted in no money being spent since the CARES Act was enacted several months ago.







Pence congratulates Harris on the 'historic nature' of her nomination Pence thanked Harris and Biden for expressing their concern for the president and he also congratulated her on the "historic nature" of her nomination as the first black woman vice presidential candidate of a major party. "Senator, I want to thank you and Joe Biden for your expressions of genuine concern. And I also want to congratulate you, as I did on that phone call, on the historic nature of your nomination," he said. Harris, meanwhile, said that Biden has been transparent about his health while Trump has not. Pence congratulates Harris on the 'historic nature' of her nomination Oct. 8, 2020 00:40






