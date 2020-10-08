Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in a heated debate Wednesday night, their first and only match-up.
The 90-minute debate started shortly after 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.
The coronavirus pandemic was a prominent topic at the debate, which came less than a week after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence has face criticism over the administration's response to the pandemic.
Read highlights from the debate, including fact checks and analysis:
Live Blog
Harris, like Biden, tries to speak directly to viewers
Throughout the debate so far, Sen. Harris has spoken into the camera in an effort to speak directly to Americans as Biden did during the presidential debate last week.
Harris did it, for example, when she was speaking about Trump’s trade war with China, which she said the U.S. has lost.
“There are estimates that by the end of the term of this administration, they will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration,” said Harris, who turned to the camera, and said, “And the American people know what I'm talking about. You know — I think about 20-year-olds. ... You know, we have a 20-year-old, 20-something-year-old, who are coming out of high school and college right now and you're wondering, is there going to be a job there for me?”
Pence addresses talking points that Trump left out
Pence has been hitting the talking point that Donald Trump’s advisers had planned for the president to use on his rival during the first debate, but blew past.
Trump’s advisers left the first debate frustrated by the lack of attacks on Biden’s record on China, NAFTA and taxes.
Pence made a concerted effort to weave those themes into his responses even when they had little to do with the question he was asked. Pence also made sure to call out on the campaign’s guests in the audience, something Trump was supposed to do in the first debate with Alice Marie Johnson, but failed to do.
Twitter reacts to Susan Page's moderating
Moderator Susan Page is coming under fire on Twitter for not interjecting when Pence goes over his time or interrupts Harris.
Others took to Twitter to applaud Page’s time restrictions, a major shift from last week’s debate moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace.
Fact check: Pence calls the Obama admin's swine flu response 'a failure'
Pence called the Obama-Biden administration’s response to the swine flu “a failure" during the debate.
"Sixty million Americans contracted the swine flu,” Pence said. “His own chief of staff Ron Klain would say last year that it was pure luck, that they did 'everything possible wrong.' And we learned from that.”
Pence's got his details right, including the critique from Klain, though overall the 2009 swine flu response from the federal government was largely considered effective.
Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, indeed credited luck — and not the Obama administration response — with the fact that the swine flu did not kill more people.
“We did every possible thing wrong — 60 million Americans got H1N1,” he said at a biosecurity summit in May 2019. “It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”
The swine flu is estimated to have killed 12,000 in the U.S., far smaller than the more than 200,000 who have died of Covid-19 to date.
Klain later told Politico his comments referred to the administration’s difficulties producing enough of the vaccine they developed, and argued the Obama team quickly adapted to the pandemic — quickly responding and distributing supplies from the federal stockpile, for example — and made very different choices than the Trump administration.
But it's worth noting that the Obama administration received generally high marks for its response to the swine flu. While government reports after the fact identified room for growth, they also highlighted successes, like rapid research and development of a vaccine that arrived in less than six months.
Covid, Trump and the economy are most talked about topics so far
Forty-five minutes into the debate: More than 500 mentions of the coronavirus, 354 mentions of President Trump and the economy coming in third with a little over 200 mentions.
Pence's answer on climate change just doesn't line up with reality
A question directed to Pence on climate change and wildfires spurred an answer that is hard to square with the Trump administration's actions.
Pence stated that Trump and his administration will follow the science but declined to call climate change an existential threat.
The Trump administration has taken a variety of steps to undercut climate research, sidelining scientists and proposing budget cuts. Six former EPA chiefs recently called for a reset of the agency in hopes of changing course.
Pence interrupts Harris again, claiming Biden will repeal the Trump tax cuts
Pence again interrupted Harris several times when she said that Biden would not raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year.
Pence appeared to say Biden would repeal the Trump tax cuts and Harris responded, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking. I’m speaking.”
Pence continued to interrupt, saying, “Joe Biden said twice in the debate last week that he's going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. That was tax cuts that gave the average working family $2,000 with a tax break.”
“That is absolutely not true,” Harris said.
Analysis: White House *has* spared expenses in coronavirus relief
Pence just said he and Trump have “spared no expense” in helping Americans recover from the coronavirus.
Earlier this week, Trump told his aides to break off negotiations on a Covid-19 relief package. Then, Trump said he wants to negotiate a smaller package of aid.
All along, the White House and the Senate Republicans have fought House Democrats on precisely how much to spend — which has resulted in no money being spent since the CARES Act was enacted several months ago.