Page shuts Pence down after he refuses to follow debate rules Moderator Susan Page shut Pence down after he refused to cede time and continued to speak after his time was up, saying that he was not adhering to the rules agreed to by the Trump campaign. "I really have to respond to this," Pence said as he responded to Harris about Trump's leadership as commander in chief. Page gave him 15 seconds, but he tried to continue. "Joe Biden … " Pence said. "Your campaigns agreed to the rules for tonight with the Commission on Presidential Debates," Page said. "I'm here to enforce them, which involves moving from one topic to another, giving roughly equal time to both of you, which is what I'm trying very hard to do. So I want to go ahead and move to the next topic, which is an important one, as the last topic was, and that is the Supreme Court."







Fact check: Did the Trump-Pence White House scrub references to 'climate change' from websites? Harris, during an exchange about climate change, claimed the Trump-Pence administration "took the word 'science' off the website" and "took the phrase 'climate change' off the website." The latter claim is true, the former one is not. Harris' claim appears to reference reports from 2018 — corroborated at the time by NBC News — that references to climate change, greenhouse gases and clean energy were scrubbed from U.S. government websites, including ones under the banners of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy and the State Department.







Attacks and interruptions grow Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence have racked up a total of 125 attacks and 17 interruptions during the vice presidential debate as of 10 p.m.







Fact check: Would a Biden administration ban fracking, as Pence claims? Pence claimed repeatedly that Biden and his vice president will, if elected, ban fracking. Harris voiced support for banning fracking when she was running for president, but Biden has not — though his position is complicated. Biden has repeatedly said he will not ban fracking; the policies he has released only call for no new fracking on federal lands. His policy also allows for existing fracking on federal lands to continue, and existing and new fracking on privately owned land to continue. Biden, however, has also called for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a plan that would include a systematic departure from the use of fossil fuels, which has implications for fracking. Biden hasn't explicitly said how or when that move away from fossil fuels would affect fracking, but Trump has used the proposal to tell audiences, inaccurately, that his opponent wants to ban fracking now. Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a practice used to tap into natural gas reserves deep below the earth's surface. It's a critical issue in states like the battleground of Pennsylvania, where the practice has brought economic prosperity to several once-impoverished areas. It is controversial because many of the chemicals used in the process are toxic to humans and have been known to cause serious health problems in populations near fracking fields.







Harris addresses Kayla Mueller's parents, who are in the audience tonight After Pence criticized Biden and Obama for their response to international terrorism, specifically ISIS, Harris gave condolences to the family of Kayla Mueller who was killed by ISIS members. Her parents are his guests at tonight's debate, in an attempt to focus on terrorism and draw a contrast with Biden. Mueller was killed by ISIS in 2015, when Obama was president. Harris told the family she was sorry for what happened and, with her voice cracking, offered condolences for what happened. It was one of the few emotional moments so far during the debate. Harris speaks directly to Mueller family on loss of their daughter Kayla Oct. 8, 2020 00:31







This is who's talking about Trump more Vice President Mike Pence has spent twice as long talking about his boss than Sen. Kamala Harris has. Follow along with the latest on debate topics, attacks and interruptions.







Fact check: Did Obama and Biden leave the national stockpile empty? "They left the strategic national stockpile empty," Pence claimed. We've fact checked this before, and it is false. Reporters saw warehouses full of supplies shortly before Trump's inauguration, and former government officials confirm the stockpile had sizable stores of supplies on hand. Those same officials report that while sequestration-related budget cuts did reduce the stockpile's stores lower than they wanted, the national stockpile was far from empty when Trump took office nearly four years ago. They also told NBC News that they'd left detailed plans for refilling the stockpile and preparing for a potential pandemic — plans they believe were ignored.







Fact check: W.H. could have done 'everything right' and 200k Americans could have still died Pence claimed Wednesday that, when it came to taking action to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, medical experts including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci "said that if we did everything right ... we could lose more than 200,000 Americans." While Birx, tapped to serve on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, did say this, subsequent models said that thousands of those deaths would be preventable. One widely cited model published in June by scientists at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington showed that about 33,000 American lives would have been saved in the subsequent months if 95 percent of people in the U.S wore masks. The model was updated in August to show that, if that level of mask wearing occurred, about 66,000 lives could be saved. The Trump administration has provided conflicting messaging about mask-wearing over the last five months, which has, in turn, sown confusion, hampered the country's response to the pandemic and led to preventable deaths, public health experts have said. And Trump himself has repeatedly mocked Biden for wearing a mask, including at the presidential debate last month. Upon his return to the White House from Walter Reed hospital Monday night, Trump even immediately took off his mask to pose for pictures before walking in.







Pence called Obamacare 'a disaster' but used it to expand Medicaid in Indiana Pence called Obamacare "a disaster" during Wednesday's debate, "and the American people remember it well," he added. The White House is now pushing to dismantle the historic health care legislation via the Supreme Court An interesting attack from Pence, as he used the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to expand Medicaid when he was governor of Indiana, though it required participants to pay monthly premiums to receive access to health care. About 560,000 people in Indiana were slated to receive health care because the Affordable Care Act allowed the state to expand Medicaid, but an analysis by researchers at Indiana University found that some were not able to access health care and coverage rates were lower than neighboring states because of the requirements imposed by Pence.







Harris, like Biden, tries to speak directly to viewers Throughout the debate so far, Sen. Harris has spoken into the camera in an effort to speak directly to Americans as Biden did during the presidential debate last week. Harris did it, for example, when she was speaking about Trump's trade war with China, which she said the U.S. has lost. "There are estimates that by the end of the term of this administration, they will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration," said Harris, who turned to the camera, and said, "And the American people know what I'm talking about. You know — I think about 20-year-olds. ... You know, we have a 20-year-old, 20-something-year-old, who are coming out of high school and college right now and you're wondering, is there going to be a job there for me?"






