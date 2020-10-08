SEE NEW POSTS

Harris calls out Pence for 'insulting' attack on her and Biden's faith The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the Supreme Court veered off into the talk of religious liberty and faith. Pence suggested that the opposition to Barrett is based on hostility to her faith. Harris shot back, noting that Biden would be the only the second practicing Catholic as president if elected (after JFK). It's an interesting rebuttal because Pence has often talked openly and unapologetically about his faith to draw a contrast with Democrats' support for policies such as same-sex marriage and abortion. "Joe and I are both people of faith and it is insulting to suggest we do not respect faith," she said.







Harris calls out Trump's reported derision of the American armed forces Harris called out the reporting that Trump referred to members of the armed forces as "suckers" and "losers." But she didn't only hit on that moment, referring to the counterattack Iran made on American soldiers in Iraq in which service members experienced traumatic brain injuries. Trump reportedly described their pain as "headaches." She also mentioned that Trump said Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, didn't deserve to be called a war hero because he was a prisoner of war. The toughest hit, however, came at the end when she brought up that Russia had allegedly put bounties on the heads of American soldiers in the Middle East — going so far as to define what "bounty" means — and noted that the president had spoken to Putin six times and never brought up the issue. "Joe Biden would never do that," she said. "Joe Biden would hold Russia to account."







Fact check: Manufacturing job losses under Obama, Trump Pence and Harris just sparred over manufacturing job losses during the Obama and Trump administrations. Harris claimed that because of Trump's "so-called 'trade war with China," America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. And Pence said that "when Joe Biden was vice president, we lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs." Harris' estimate comes from a 2019 analysis by Moody's Analytics, which says that "since it began in earnest ... the trade war with China has cost an estimated 0.3 percentage point in U.S. real GDP and almost 300,000 jobs." The number is a moving target because it's unclear how Trump's posture with China will turn out, while the Obama-Biden record has been written, but that was the estimate as of late 2019, before the coronavirus upended the American economy. Pence's claim is true, too, by the numbers. But there's a bit more to the story. When Barack Obama took office in January 2009, the number of manufacturing jobs in the United States was about 12.56 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By January 2017, that number was 12.37 million. That means there were about 192,000 jobs fewer manufacturing jobs when Obama left office than when he became president. But it wasn't a decline in a straight line. Manufacturing jobs were already plummeting when Obama took office, and they fell by another 1.1 million until March 2010, when they started to rebound. The Obama White House argued in 2016 that, because Obama had inherited an economy in freefall, the administration should be judged instead by how many manufacturing jobs were added between the low point of the recession to the end of his presidency, about 900,000 jobs. When the Obama administration made that argument in 2016, though, other fact-checkers dinged it as "cherry-picking" the data.







Harris pivots to push talking points A few times tonight Harris has pivoted hard in the middle of her answers, linking together relatively disparate topics to hit on points she's clearly looking to make stick. In the midst of an answer on abortion, Harris links the topic to women's health — and then back to the Affordable Care Act, revisiting a point she hit earlier.







Page shuts Pence down after he refuses to follow debate rules Moderator Susan Page shut Pence down after he refused to cede time and continued to speak after his time was up, saying that he was not adhering to the rules agreed to by the Trump campaign. "I really have to respond to this," Pence said as he responded to Harris about Trump's leadership as commander in chief. Page gave him 15 seconds, but he tried to continue. "Joe Biden … " Pence said. "Your campaigns agreed to the rules for tonight with the Commission on Presidential Debates," Page said. "I'm here to enforce them, which involves moving from one topic to another, giving roughly equal time to both of you, which is what I'm trying very hard to do. So I want to go ahead and move to the next topic, which is an important one, as the last topic was, and that is the Supreme Court."







Fact check: Did the Trump-Pence White House scrub references to 'climate change' from websites? Harris, during an exchange about climate change, claimed the Trump-Pence administration "took the word 'science' off the website" and "took the phrase 'climate change' off the website." The latter claim is true, the former one is not. Harris' claim appears to reference reports from 2018 — corroborated at the time by NBC News — that references to climate change, greenhouse gases and clean energy were scrubbed from U.S. government websites, including ones under the banners of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy and the State Department.







Attacks and interruptions grow Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence have racked up a total of 125 attacks and 17 interruptions during the vice presidential debate as of 10 p.m.







Fact check: Would a Biden administration ban fracking, as Pence claims? Pence claimed repeatedly that Biden and his vice president will, if elected, ban fracking. Harris voiced support for banning fracking when she was running for president, but Biden has not — though his position is complicated. Biden has repeatedly said he will not ban fracking; the policies he has released only call for no new fracking on federal lands. His policy also allows for existing fracking on federal lands to continue, and existing and new fracking on privately owned land to continue. Biden, however, has also called for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — a plan that would include a systematic departure from the use of fossil fuels, which has implications for fracking. Biden hasn't explicitly said how or when that move away from fossil fuels would affect fracking, but Trump has used the proposal to tell audiences, inaccurately, that his opponent wants to ban fracking now. Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a practice used to tap into natural gas reserves deep below the earth's surface. It's a critical issue in states like the battleground of Pennsylvania, where the practice has brought economic prosperity to several once-impoverished areas. It is controversial because many of the chemicals used in the process are toxic to humans and have been known to cause serious health problems in populations near fracking fields.







Harris addresses Kayla Mueller's parents, who are in the audience tonight After Pence criticized Biden and Obama for their response to international terrorism, specifically ISIS, Harris gave condolences to the family of Kayla Mueller who was killed by ISIS members. Her parents are his guests at tonight's debate, in an attempt to focus on terrorism and draw a contrast with Biden. Mueller was killed by ISIS in 2015, when Obama was president. Harris told the family she was sorry for what happened and, with her voice cracking, offered condolences for what happened. It was one of the few emotional moments so far during the debate. Harris speaks directly to Mueller family on loss of their daughter Kayla Oct. 8, 2020 00:31







