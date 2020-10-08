SEE NEW POSTS

Harris doesn’t say whether she and Biden support packing the Supreme Court Pence accused Biden and Harris of wanting to "pack the court" if they’re elected, which means to add more seats to the Supreme Court. Asked if they would do so, Harris didn’t directly answer the question. “The American people are voting right now, and it should be their decision about who will serve on this most important body for a lifetime,” she said. “I just want the record to reflect she never answered the question,” Pence said as they moved onto the next topic. Pence accuses Biden, Harris of wanting to pack Supreme Court Oct. 8, 2020 03:34 Share this -







Trump leads mentions, followed by Covid. Here's the breakdown. What's being talked about the most at the debate tonight? We're breaking it down mention-by-mention. (As of 10:15 p.m.) Trump: 649 mentions Covid-19: 595 Economy: 428 Supreme Court: 282 Foreign policy: 237 Biden: 235 Climate change: 178 Vice President: 120 Tax reform: 118 Health care: 108 Race: 95 China: 45 Abortion: 43 Election: 37 Share this -







Fact check: Pence says a Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by end of year This claim, which Pence made a bit earlier on in the debate, is true. On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccine makers, stating that the companies would need to track tens of thousands of study participants for at least two months to look for any possible safety issues before the agency would consider authorization. Given the timeline of when phase 3 clinical trials began, the new guidance indicates that the earliest a Covid-19 vaccine might get an emergency use authorization would be the end of November. At the same time, drug companies are manufacturing doses of their vaccines so that they will be ready to go if they receive authorization. One company, Moderna, says it is on track to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year, according to CNBC. Later, Pence said that five vaccines have entered phase 3 trials in the U.S. He's off by one. Only four have made it to phase 3 so far: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca. However, the AstraZeneca trial is currently paused in the U.S., following reports of an adverse event in a U.K. participant. Share this -







Harris calls out Pence for ‘insulting’ attack on her and Biden’s faith The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the Supreme Court veered off into the talk of religious liberty and faith. Pence suggested that the opposition to Barrett is based on hostility to her faith. Harris shot back, noting that Biden would be the only the second practicing Catholic as president if elected (after JFK). It’s an interesting rebuttal because Pence has often talked openly and unapologetically about his faith to draw a contrast with Democrats' support for policies such as same-sex marriage and abortion. "Joe and I are both people of faith and it is insulting to suggest we do not respect faith,” she said. Share this -







Harris calls out Trump’s reported derision of the American armed forces Harris called out the reporting that Trump referred to members of the armed forces as “suckers” and “losers.” But she didn’t only hit on that moment, referring to the counterattack Iran made on American soldiers in Iraq in which service members experienced traumatic brain injuries. Trump reportedly described their pain as “headaches.” She also mentioned that Trump said Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, didn’t deserve to be called a war hero because he was a prisoner of war. The toughest hit, however, came at the end when she brought up that Russia had allegedly put bounties on the heads of American soldiers in the Middle East — going so far as to define what “bounty” means — and noted that the president had spoken to Putin six times and never brought up the issue. “Joe Biden would never do that,” she said. “Joe Biden would hold Russia to account.” Share this -







Fact check: Manufacturing job losses under Obama, Trump Pence and Harris just sparred over manufacturing job losses during the Obama and Trump administrations. Harris claimed that because of Trump's "so-called 'trade war with China," America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. And Pence said that "when Joe Biden was vice president, we lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs." Harris' estimate comes from a 2019 analysis by Moody's Analytics, which says that "since it began in earnest ... the trade war with China has cost an estimated 0.3 percentage point in U.S. real GDP and almost 300,000 jobs." The number is a moving target because it's unclear how Trump's posture with China will turn out, while the Obama-Biden record has been written, but that was the estimate as of late 2019, before the coronavirus upended the American economy. Pence's claim is true, too, by the numbers. But there's a bit more to the story. When Barack Obama took office in January 2009, the number of manufacturing jobs in the United States was about 12.56 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By January 2017, that number was 12.37 million. That means there were about 192,000 jobs fewer manufacturing jobs when Obama left office than when he became president. But it wasn’t a decline in a straight line. Manufacturing jobs were already plummeting when Obama took office, and they fell by another 1.1 million until March 2010, when they started to rebound. The Obama White House argued in 2016 that, because Obama had inherited an economy in freefall, the administration should be judged instead by how many manufacturing jobs were added between the low point of the recession to the end of his presidency, about 900,000 jobs. When the Obama administration made that argument in 2016, though, other fact-checkers dinged it as “cherry-picking” the data. Share this -







Harris pivots to push talking points A few times tonight Harris has pivoted hard in the middle of her answers, linking together relatively disparate topics to hit on points she's clearly looking to make stick. In the midst of an answer on abortion, Harris links the topic to women's health — and then back to the Affordable Care Act, revisiting a point she hit earlier. Share this -







Page shuts Pence down after he refuses to follow debate rules Moderator Susan Page shut Pence down after he refused to cede time and continued to speak after his time was up, saying that he was not adhering to the rules agreed to by the Trump campaign. “I really have to respond to this,” Pence said as he responded to Harris about Trump’s leadership as commander in chief. Page gave him 15 seconds, but he tried to continue. “Joe Biden … ” Pence said. “Your campaigns agreed to the rules for tonight with the Commission on Presidential Debates," Page said. "I'm here to enforce them, which involves moving from one topic to another, giving roughly equal time to both of you, which is what I'm trying very hard to do. So I want to go ahead and move to the next topic, which is an important one, as the last topic was, and that is the Supreme Court.” Share this -





