Harris points out lack of Black judicial appointees under Trump Harris didn't say whether a Biden administration would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. But she did bring attention to the lack of diversity among President Trump's judicial appointees. In a July analysis, Pew Research Center found Trump was more likely than other recent presidents to appoint judges who are white.







Fact check: Did Harris co-sponsor Green New Deal, and does Biden support it? The Green New Deal came up frequently during the debate, with Pence pointing out that Harris was "the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal" and that the proposal "is on their campaign website." These claims are both true. The Green New Deal is an ambitious and comprehensive environmental justice policy plan supported by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. In her capacity as California's junior senator, Harris was a co-sponsor of the original bill. And while Biden doesn't explicitly support the Green New Deal, his own plans borrow very heavily from it — making his aggressive denials ring false. Over the summer, Biden released a $2 trillion plan that emphasized building new energy-efficient infrastructure projects and cutting fossil fuel emissions. Under his plan, Biden would, if elected, increase clean energy use in various areas (including transportation, electricity and buildings) and have the U.S. achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. The plan would also create 10 million clean energy jobs, according to his campaign website, with a focus on renewable energy, small nuclear reactors and grid energy storage, among other initiatives. Biden's plans adopt many of the same pillars of the Green New Deal. And as Pence noted, one of his campaign documents even says, "Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face." Biden's plans would, however, omit some of the Green New Deal's more controversial elements, such as "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee and a strict zero-carbon emissions mandate.







Breonna Taylor focus of question on racial inequality The death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in March during a police raid at her apartment, became a focal point of tonight's debate. When asked if justice was served in her case after none of the officers involved were indicted by a grand jury for murder, Harris said it was not served and talked broadly about the systematic racism in the country and the justice system, including the murder of George Floyd. Harris said Taylor's family deserves justice. She also said Floyd was "tortured and killed" and talked about the peaceful protests across the country sparked by his death, which preempted Pence's rebuttal about some of the violence and rioting that took place. The vice president also did not say justice was served in Taylor's case. "Our heart breaks for the loss of any innocent American life," Pence said. "And the family of Breonna Taylor has our sympathies. But I trust our justice system."







Pence touts China travel 'ban' Pence repeatedly pointed to the Trump administration's "ban" on travel from China as evidence of the government's early actions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but his argument exaggerates the strictness of the travel restrictions. The restrictions took effect Feb. 2, but travel to the U.S. from Hong Kong and Macao, both Chinese special administrative regions, was allowed to continue. The measure also wasn't a blanket ban, but rather barred entry to the U.S. to foreign nationals who had traveled to China in the past 14 days. It's estimated that thousands of travelers arrived in the U.S. from China even after the travel restrictions were put in place. The measure was also imposed about a month after China first announced the outbreak of a novel coronavirus, which experts have said likely means the virus was already spreading to other parts of the world.







Fact check: Did Harris attack a judicial nominee for being a member of Knights of Columbus? Pence accused Harris of having "attacked" a judicial nominee "because they were a member of the Catholic Knights of Columbus, just because the Knights of Columbus holds pro-life views." In December 2018, Harris asked pointed written questions to a judicial nominee about stances the Catholic group Knights of Columbus has held on abortion and same-sex marriage — beliefs shared by many conservative Catholics. On a written questionnaire for Brian C. Buescher, who was nominated to serve on the U.S District Court in the District of Nebraska, Harris asked about beliefs held by the group, which she described as "an all-male society comprised primarily of Catholic men." "Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman's right to choose when you joined the organization?" she asked in one question. "Were you aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed marriage equality when you joined the organization?" she asked in another. In his written responses, Buescher replied that he joined the organization when he was 18 years old and did not recall if the group had taken a position on either issue at that time. "My membership has involved participation in charitable and community events in local Catholic parishes," he said. Buescher also added that he was not involved in the group's policymaking. "I have not been involved with drafting policies or positions on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, nor have I been involved in making decisions regarding the activities of the national or international organization," he said. Harris was not the only Democrat on the committee to ask about the Knights of Columbus; Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also pursued a similar line of questioning to the same nominee.







Fact check: Was Harris 2019's 'most liberal member' of the Senate? "Newsweek magazine said that Kamala Harris was the most liberal member of the United States Senate in 2019 — more liberal than Bernie Sanders, more liberal than any of the others in the United States Senate," Pence said. The vice president got the ranker wrong here. Newsweek didn't rank members, though the magazine did report on the website GovTrack's ranking. That website did rank Harris as having the most liberal ideology in 2019, based on analysis of the bills she sponsored with other members, not by reviewing or ranking her individual ideology on the issues. It's worth noting that over a longer period of time — from 2015 to 2020, for example — Sanders is ranked as more liberal.






