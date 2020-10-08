Fact-check: Pence's baseless claim about voter fraud

SEE NEW POSTS

Fact-check: Pence again falsely accuses Obama admin of 'spying' on 2016 Trump campaign Pence repeated a false claim that Trump made during the first presidential debate — accusing the Obama administration of spying on their 2016 campaign. We checked this during the first debate, and it is false. "When Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, the FBI actually spied on President Trump and my campaign," Pence said. A review conducted by the Justice Department's own watchdog found in December that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — an inquiry that deeply touched the 2016 Trump campaign — was justified. Pence falsely accuses Obama administration of spying on 2016 Trump campaign Oct. 8, 2020 02:36 The 434-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz raised questions about the FBI's use of confidential human sources to gather information from individual members of the Trump campaign. FBI officials said it was a normal investigative technique, but the inspector general questioned whether there should be special guidelines when it comes to political campaigns. The report did, however, clearly refute the notion that the FBI placed a "spy" in the Trump campaign. "We found no evidence," the report said, that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, sent them to campaign offices or events or tasked them with reporting on the Trump campaign. The inspector general said he examined more than a million documents and interviewed more than 100 witnesses to reach the report's conclusions. Pence also pointed to documents released this week by the director of national intelligence saying the CIA "made a referral to the FBI documenting that those allegations were coming from the Hillary Clinton campaign." The document, released by National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, claimed that intelligence agencies "obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging" that Clinton's campaign had a plan to "stir up a scandal against" Trump by "tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee." Ratcliffe didn't declassify much else related to that accusation, and a former top intelligence official has accused him of having selectively released information to play politics. Share this -







Harris: Biden has a 'history of lifting people up' Harris got the last answer of the night, in response to a question from an eighth grader about how Americans are supposed to get along in a time of such division. She said Biden has a "history of lifting people up." "One of the reasons that Joe decided to run for president is after Charlottesville ... it so troubled him and upset him, like it did all of us, that there was that kind of hate and division," she said, adding that Biden decided to run because of all of the division and hate that have erupted over the last four years. "Joe has a long-standing reputation of working across the aisle, working in a bipartisan way," she said. "That's what he's going to do as president. Joe Biden has a history of lifting people up and fighting for their dignity." Share this -







Moderator ends debate as it started — with a touch of civility Moderator Susan Page ended the debate wishing the president and the first lady speedy recoveries from Covid-19 and extended the same well-wishes to the millions of other people who are battling the coronavirus. Page began the debate with the same message and helped set a more civil tone than that of the chaotic presidential debate last week. The second presidential debate is next week in Miami. It is town hall-style format, and, as of now, both Biden and Trump are expected to participate in person. Share this -







Harris attacks Trump comments on white supremacists, Pence goes after her record as AG Harris brought up Trump's comments on white supremacy during the presidential debate last week. “Not true,” Pence quickly muttered. “Then he said, when pressed, ‘stand back, stand by,’ and this is a part of a pattern of Donald Trump’s. He called Mexicans rapists and criminals. He instituted as his first act a Muslim ban,” Harris said. Pence then questioned how Harris could say those things when Trump has Jewish grandchildren, a point that many on Twitter took issue with. Seems like a good time to remind everyone that having Jewish children doesn't mean you can't be an antisemite any more than having a daughter means that you can't be a sexist and a rapist. — Rabbi Jill Jacobs (@rabbijilljacobs) October 8, 2020 "He has Jewish grandchildren" is like "I have a black son" or "My wife is Asian." It doesn't prevent racism. — Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) October 8, 2020 The vice president also attacked Harris’ career in California, arguing that she did nothing on criminal justice reform as attorney general of the state and district attorney in San Francisco. Harris defended her record, noting that the state introduced racial bias training and was the first to require that police wear body cameras. Share this -







