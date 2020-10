SEE NEW POSTS

Harris attacks Trump comments on white supremacists, Pence goes after her record as AG Harris brought up Trump's comments on white supremacy during the presidential debate last week. "Not true," Pence quickly muttered. "Then he said, when pressed, 'stand back, stand by,' and this is a part of a pattern of Donald Trump's. He called Mexicans rapists and criminals. He instituted as his first act a Muslim ban," Harris said. Pence then questioned how Harris could say those things when Trump has Jewish grandchildren, a point that many on Twitter took issue with. Seems like a good time to remind everyone that having Jewish children doesn't mean you can't be an antisemite any more than having a daughter means that you can't be a sexist and a rapist. — Rabbi Jill Jacobs (@rabbijilljacobs) October 8, 2020 "He has Jewish grandchildren" is like "I have a black son" or "My wife is Asian." It doesn't prevent racism. — Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) October 8, 2020 The vice president also attacked Harris' career in California, arguing that she did nothing on criminal justice reform as attorney general of the state and district attorney in San Francisco. Harris defended her record, noting that the state introduced racial bias training and was the first to require that police wear body cameras.







Where the candidates landed on attacks, interruptions and topics







Harris points out lack of Black judicial appointees under Trump Harris didn't say whether a Biden administration would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. But she did bring attention to the lack of diversity among President Trump's judicial appointees. In a July analysis, Pew Research Center found Trump was more likely than other recent presidents to appoint judges who are white.







Fact check: Did Harris co-sponsor Green New Deal, and does Biden support it? The Green New Deal came up frequently during the debate, with Pence pointing out that Harris was "the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal" and that the proposal "is on their campaign website." These claims are both true. The Green New Deal is an ambitious and comprehensive environmental justice policy plan supported by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. In her capacity as California's junior senator, Harris was a co-sponsor of the original bill. And while Biden doesn't explicitly support the Green New Deal, his own plans borrow very heavily from it — making his aggressive denials ring false. Over the summer, Biden released a $2 trillion plan that emphasized building new energy-efficient infrastructure projects and cutting fossil fuel emissions. Under his plan, Biden would, if elected, increase clean energy use in various areas (including transportation, electricity and buildings) and have the U.S. achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. The plan would also create 10 million clean energy jobs, according to his campaign website, with a focus on renewable energy, small nuclear reactors and grid energy storage, among other initiatives. Biden's plans adopt many of the same pillars of the Green New Deal. And as Pence noted, one of his campaign documents even says, "Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face." Biden's plans would, however, omit some of the Green New Deal's more controversial elements, such as "Medicare for All," a federal jobs guarantee and a strict zero-carbon emissions mandate.







Breonna Taylor focus of question on racial inequality The death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in March during a police raid at her apartment, became a focal point of tonight's debate. When asked if justice was served in her case after none of the officers involved were indicted by a grand jury for murder, Harris said it was not served and talked broadly about the systematic racism in the country and the justice system, including the murder of George Floyd. Harris said Taylor's family deserves justice. She also said Floyd was "tortured and killed" and talked about the peaceful protests across the country sparked by his death, which preempted Pence's rebuttal about some of the violence and rioting that took place. The vice president also did not say justice was served in Taylor's case. "Our heart breaks for the loss of any innocent American life," Pence said. "And the family of Breonna Taylor has our sympathies. But I trust our justice system."