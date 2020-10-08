SEE NEW POSTS

Harris: Biden has a 'history of lifting people up' Harris got the last answer of the night, in response to a question from an eighth grader about how Americans are supposed to get along in a time of such division. She said Biden has a "history of lifting people up." "One of the reasons that Joe decided to run for president is after Charlottesville ... it so troubled him and upset him, like it did all of us, that there was that kind of hate and division," she said, adding that Biden decided to run because of all of the division and hate that have erupted over the last four years. "Joe has a long-standing reputation of working across the aisle, working in a bipartisan way," she said. "That's what he's going to do as president. Joe Biden has a history of lifting people up and fighting for their dignity." Share this -







Moderator ends debate as it started — with a touch of civility Moderator Susan Page ended the debate wishing the president and the first lady speedy recoveries from Covid-19 and extended the same well-wishes to the millions of other people who are battling the coronavirus. Page began the debate with the same message and helped set a more civil tone than that of the chaotic presidential debate last week. The second presidential debate is next week in Miami. It is town hall-style format, and, as of now, both Biden and Trump are expected to participate in person. Share this -







Harris attacks Trump comments on white supremacists, Pence goes after her record as AG Harris brought up Trump's comments on white supremacy during the presidential debate last week. “Not true,” Pence quickly muttered. “Then he said, when pressed, ‘stand back, stand by,’ and this is a part of a pattern of Donald Trump’s. He called Mexicans rapists and criminals. He instituted as his first act a Muslim ban,” Harris said. Pence then questioned how Harris could say those things when Trump has Jewish grandchildren, a point that many on Twitter took issue with. Seems like a good time to remind everyone that having Jewish children doesn't mean you can't be an antisemite any more than having a daughter means that you can't be a sexist and a rapist. — Rabbi Jill Jacobs (@rabbijilljacobs) October 8, 2020 "He has Jewish grandchildren" is like "I have a black son" or "My wife is Asian." It doesn't prevent racism. — Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) October 8, 2020 The vice president also attacked Harris’ career in California, arguing that she did nothing on criminal justice reform as attorney general of the state and district attorney in San Francisco. Harris defended her record, noting that the state introduced racial bias training and was the first to require that police wear body cameras. Share this -







Where the candidates landed on attacks, interruptions and topics Share this -







Harris points out lack of Black judicial appointees under Trump Harris didn't say whether a Biden administration would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court. But she did bring attention to the lack of diversity among Trump's judicial appointees. In a July analysis, the Pew Research Center found that Trump was more likely than other recent president to appoint judges who are white. Share this -





