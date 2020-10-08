SEE NEW POSTS

Desi Twitter, Black Twitter point out Harris' disappointed auntie vibe Harris' facial expressions while Pence was responding to questions about the administration's Covid-19 response were a hit across social media. And Black Twitter and Desi Twitter — the space in which young South Asians share memes, TikToks and relatable experiences — put their own spin on it. Many joked that Harris, who's the first Black person and first Asian American to appear on the vice presidential debate stage, was giving looks reminiscent of a disappointed "auntie." I want to learn how to nod my head affirmatively while saying words the way Auntie Kamala does. I say Auntie, because that is clearly an Auntie move. #VPDebate — Taz Ahmed (@TazzyStar) October 8, 2020 Anyone complaining about Kamala Harris’s face is clearly white cause every black person in America has seen ALL those faces from they mom sister or they aunty — Tommy (@DaleThompsonNB) October 8, 2020 Kamala Harris is really bringing out her desi side with those glares of judgement — 💎𝑯𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂💎 (@hxxrraa) October 8, 2020 Kamala is giving me Jamaican auntie vibes. She has the look anyone who grew up in a Black household knows: The I wish you would + I know he didn’t looks. #Debates2020 #debates pic.twitter.com/d36Ns3QEIo — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) October 8, 2020 Share this -







Here's how Pence prepared for the debate Pence held three more formal 90-minute sessions in advance of Wednesday's debate, according to a source with knowledge of his debate prep. The source, who praised Pence's performance, said several people took turns playing the role of Harris: Scott Walker, Pam Bondi and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. Per another source with knowledge, as part of his debate prep Pence had a call with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; another person involved in the prep was Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Share this -







Trump, Biden jump into their running mates' debate from Twitter Trump interjected on Twitter during the vice-presidential debate Wednesday night by accusing Biden and Harris of seeking to ban fracking. After Pence said the Democratic ticket would ban fracking, Harris denied it. "Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact," she said. Trump, in response, tweeted a video of Harris saying in September 2019, "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking." Biden, for his part, responded to Pence after he accused the Biden-Harris ticket of seeking to raise taxes: "Let me be clear: A Biden-Harris Administration won't increase taxes by a dime on anyone making less than $400,000 a year." Read more here. Share this -







Fact check: Pence's false claim about protecting people with pre-existing conditions Harris and Pence sparred over health care, arguing over who was protecting people with preexisting conditions. Trump “is in court trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which means you will lose protections if you have pre-existing conditions,” Harris said, touting the gains that the ACA made in covering more Americans. “Obamacare was a disaster, and the American people remember it well. And President Trump and I have a plan to improve health care and protect the existing conditions for every American,” Pence countered. The administration hasn't released a detailed heath care plan and hasn't offered a policy to cover pre-existing conditions. While Trump has long insisted that he and the GOP will protect people with pre-existing conditions from losing their health insurance, he has pursued legislation, litigation and executive actions to dismantle those protections under the Affordable Care Act. A Republican bill backed by Trump included ACA state waivers that would allow insurers to charge higher prices to people with pre-existing conditions, potentially pricing them out of the market. It passed the House and died in the Senate in 2017. Trump has also used executive actions to expand the use of short-term insurance plans that aren't required to cover pre-existing conditions. Trump recently signed a symbolic executive order affirming the protections Obamacare created, but his administration is backing a Republican-led lawsuit claiming the actual protections in the law should be struck down. Share this -







Pence spokesman responds to speculation about VP's eye You probably saw something a little off about Pence's noticeably red left eye tonight. Some online commentators speculated that he has pinkeye, which can sometimes be a symptom of Covid-19. Pence's press secretary, Devin O'Malley, said that the VP tested negative today with a rapid antigen test and that he tested negative Tuesday with a PCR, adding that any speculation that the vice president has the coronavirus is "completely reckless" and incorrect. Share this -







Fact-check: Pence again falsely accuses Obama admin of 'spying' on 2016 Trump campaign Pence repeated a false claim that Trump made during the first presidential debate — accusing the Obama administration of spying on their 2016 campaign. We checked this during the first debate, and it is false. "When Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, the FBI actually spied on President Trump and my campaign," Pence said. A review conducted by the Justice Department's own watchdog found in December that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — an inquiry that deeply touched the 2016 Trump campaign — was justified. Pence falsely accuses Obama administration of spying on 2016 Trump campaign Oct. 8, 2020 02:36 The 434-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz raised questions about the FBI's use of confidential human sources to gather information from individual members of the Trump campaign. FBI officials said it was a normal investigative technique, but the inspector general questioned whether there should be special guidelines when it comes to political campaigns. The report did, however, clearly refute the notion that the FBI placed a "spy" in the Trump campaign. "We found no evidence," the report said, that the FBI sent any confidential sources to join the Trump campaign, sent them to campaign offices or events or tasked them with reporting on the Trump campaign. The inspector general said he examined more than a million documents and interviewed more than 100 witnesses to reach the report's conclusions. Pence also pointed to documents released this week by the director of national intelligence saying the CIA "made a referral to the FBI documenting that those allegations were coming from the Hillary Clinton campaign." The document, released by National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, claimed that intelligence agencies "obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging" that Clinton's campaign had a plan to "stir up a scandal against" Trump by "tying him to Putin and the Russians' hacking of the Democratic National Committee." Ratcliffe didn't declassify much else related to that accusation, and a former top intelligence official has accused him of having selectively released information to play politics. Share this -





