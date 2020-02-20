Sparks flew during the ninth Democratic presidential debate, with five veteran debaters and one newcomer facing off on stage on Wednesday.
Wednesday's debate was the first for billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who took considerable heat from the other candidates on stage over his treatment of women and defense of stop and frisk.
The debate, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent, put pressure on Bernie Sanders to defend his position as a leading candidate in the run-up to Nevada's caucuses on Saturday, while moderates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar — and now Bloomberg — looked to widen their bases, and Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren sought a boost after failing to meet early expectations.
Highlights from the Las Vegas Democratic debate:
- Warren takes big swings at her opponents after losing New Hampshire, Iowa.
- ANALYSIS: Finally, the fight Democrats have been waiting for.
- Debate rivals hammer Bloomberg over 'stop and frisk' policing in NYC.
- In hour two, Bloomberg has the debate he wanted. It may not overshadow the first hour's pile-on.
Ex-candidate Andrew Yang tweets through debate
Klobuchar wants to refocus attacks on Trump
Fact check: Did the health care industry make $100 billion in profits?
Sanders said on Wednesday night "the health care industry made $100 billion in profits."
Sander's characterization of the health care insurance industry's profits are an exaggeration. The health insurance industry earned $23.4 billion in 2018, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a regulatory and standards-setting organization that includes insurance regulators across the country.
The insurance industry earned $16.1 billion in 2017.
Bloomberg hits Sanders over his critiques of wealth inequality
The slip away from civility continued tonight as Bloomberg hit back at Sanders over the Vermont lawmaker’s plan to restructure the American economy and tackle wealth inequality in part by giving workers more say in the companies where they work.
"Mr. Bloomberg, maybe it wasn't you that made all that money. Maybe your workers played some role in that as well," Sanders said.
Bloomberg shot back: "I can’t think of a way that would make it easier for Donald Trump to get re-elected than listening to this conversation. This is ridiculous."
He added, "We're not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that, the other countries tried that — it was called communism — and it just didn’t work."
Debate watch Las Vegas: Environmental groups quiet down for climate change answers
LAS VEGAS — When the topic switched to climate change and the environment, the room grew quiet at the banquet hall here, as those at this debate watch party honed in on candidates' responses.
Tonight’s party was hosted by the Nevada Conservation League and Chispa Nevada, an environmental group that advocates for Latino communities.
The biggest applause and cheers here came when Warren declared, “We cannot continue to allow our public lands to be used for profit.”
This is who's attacking Bloomberg the most
Mike Bloomberg emerged early in the debate as a candidate worthy of piling on. Since then, every other candidate has taken a shot, two shots, four shots, 10 shots at the former New York mayor.
An hour and thirty minutes into the debate, Bloomberg had been attacked 42 times.
Warren takes big swings at her opponents after losing New Hampshire, Iowa
Warren came ready to pick a fight at Wednesday’s debate, a week after she finished fourth in the New Hampshire primary. The primary was a tough loss for the New England politician who once led polls there. That, along with questions from pundits about her campaign's longevity, appears to have enlivened the progressive Democrat, who took more than a few swipes at her opponents.
So far she has taken particular aim at Bloomberg for his past comments about women and for having female employees sign nondisclosure agreements, but she hasn’t stopped there. Known as the candidate with a plan for seemingly everything, Warren provided policy specifics on her own health care plan, while pointing to what she deemed to be lackluster offerings of her opponents.
It remains to be seen if it’s too little too late for Warren ahead of Nevada where she has dipped in the polls and early voting has already started or if her big swings will push her to a big win in the Silver State’s caucuses on Saturday.
Warren makes a splash on Twitter
Warren is on the warpath — and Twitter is taking notice. She’s had the most tweets that mention her name, with Bloomberg in second.
Warren camp touts mid-debate fundraising
Global warming cools the debate
Maybe it was the commercial break, but a question about what the candidates would do to address climate change has yielded a less contentious stretch. Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, Klobuchar and Sanders all tout their plans.
Bloomberg gets what might be his first applause line by saying on Day 1 as president he would rejoin the Paris Agreement.