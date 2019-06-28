Breaking News Emails
Will the Democratic candidates make it two nights in a row of virtually ignoring President Donald Trump?
The president emerged from Night One of the Democratic debate mostly unscathed, as the 10 candidates spent two hours attacking one another and selling their plans to the public. Two candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, went the entire night without saying Trump’s name even once.
Will that happen during Thursday’s debate? The lineup is headlined by one of the president’s most frequent Twitter targets: former Vice President Joe Biden, along with fellow front-runners in the polls Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
Keep track with the chart below, which will automatically update each time a candidate mentions Trump by name or title.