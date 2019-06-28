Breaking News Emails
No, the Democratic candidates did not ignore President Donald Trump both nights of the debate.
The president had emerged from Night One of the Democratic debate mostly unscathed, as the 10 candidates spent two hours attacking one another and selling their plans to the public. Two candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, went the entire night without saying Trump’s name even once.
That did not happen Night Two of the debate. The lineup is headlined by one of the president’s most frequent Twitter targets: former Vice President Joe Biden, along with fellow front-runners in the polls Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
Replay the candidate mentions of Trump (by name or title) in the chart below.