Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Nigel Chiwaya and Jiachuan Wu
So will the gloves come off on Tuesday night?
With former Vice President Joe Biden holding a steady lead in the polls and the threshold for qualifying for future debates rising significantly, the Detroit stage could be the last time some candidates will appear before a nationwide audience. Which means they're faced with a choice: spend the night focusing on themselves or attempt to knock down one of the front-runners.
The graphic below will update each time a candidate attacks another candidate during the debate. It will also track how many times they attack Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, corporations and the “ultra-rich.”