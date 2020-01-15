Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate

NBC News is tracking, live, how long each candidate talks in the January 2020 debate.
The candidates in the seventh Democratic presidential debate.
Robin Muccari / NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Jeremia Kimelman

Six candidates, no clear leader in the polls and a looming primary are prologue for what will be the smallest Democratic debate yet.

This less crowded stage could give each candidate more room to stand out — but who will take advantage?

In the December debate, Bernie Sanders spoke the most, with Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren close on his heels. In November, Warren took the largest share of the time, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

Amid the questions, interruptions and answers, we will track minute by minute how much each candidate talks throughout the evening.

Read NBC News' live blog of the seventh Democratic debate, see our live-updating graphic tracking candidate attacks on one another and see what happened in the previous debate in our sixth Democratic talking time tracker.

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.