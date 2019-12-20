By Nigel Chiwaya
With President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment still fresh and with the fewest candidates on the debate stage yet, who will go on the offensive in Thursday night’s debate?
We’ll track attacks through the sixth Democratic debate, updating the graphic below when one of the candidates attacks another, as well as when they attack President Trump, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wall Street and corporations, and the ultra-rich.
Read NBC News' live blog of the sixth Democratic debate, and see what happened in the previous debate with our fifth Democratic debate attack tracker.