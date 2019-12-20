The candidates who spoke the most, least during the sixth Democratic debate

Biden found himself in the middle tier on the speaking-time chart,
Robin Muccari / NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Jeremia Kimelman

In the race to get the most time to sell their vision to voters, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren ended up on the top.

Warren, who led in speaking time in the October and November debates, stayed in the top tier of talkers the entire debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who spoke the most in the September debate, ended up in the middle tier but spent a not insignificant amount of time near the bottom, with businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

See our sixth debate candidate attack tracker, follow NBC News' 2020 election coverage here, read the NBC News debate live blog here, and see which candidate got the most speaking time in the fifth Democratic debate here.

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.

Nigel Chiwaya contributed.