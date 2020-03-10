Man intentionally crashes car into St. Louis polling station, police say

A man intentionally backed his car into a St. Louis polling station on Tuesday and then started throwing liquid on voting machines, police said.
Arlice Thompson, a 60-year-old St. Louis resident and poll worker, told NBC News she was helping a voter check in around 9:30 a.m. CT at Friendly Temple Missionary Church when “we heard this loud boom.”
“We thought something had exploded outside the building,” she said.
She said a man in his sixties had crashed his car into the side of the church and walked inside yelling obscenities. He then poured an unknown liquid from a gallon milk jug onto the floor and voting machines and started throwing chairs and tables around as witnesses called police.
The man was taken in custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There were no injuries.
Gary Stoff, Republican director of elections for the St. Louis City Election Board, told NBC News the person “initially came in to vote. When he came out he got into his vehicle and instead of taking the gear into drive, he put the car into reverse and backed into the entrance area of the polling station. And people came out to see what happened."
The man then went in and "poured water — as far as we know — on the floor and on the voting machines. The police came quickly and they got the situation under the control. We don’t know what caused him to do that. There was nothing about when he first went in that would suggest he would do something else."
The polling station was closed "because of the damage to the building" and the four precincts were moved to the nearest ward about one mile away," Stoff said. Election workers set up "new machines and new equipment" at the alternate site, the Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, and posted signs to redirect voters, he added.
There was a car crash at a polling place in another state voting in Tuesday's primaries, Michigan.
Unlike the Missouri crash, officials said the wreck at a Coloma Township voting site was accidental.
"Local police and poll workers did an excellent job securing the area and re-opening the polling place. The driver said she needed to go speak with her insurance company, and then would return to vote," said Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.