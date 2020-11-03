The results of the election may not be fully known for days.

Most states require that ballots be postmarked and received by Nov. 3, but some require that they be postmarked by the day before and received within six days, while others require a postmark on Election Day with up to 10 days or more for delivery.

The dates vary regardless of whether the states lean Republican or Democratic, creating a patchwork of deadlines for ballots to reach their destination that extend as late as Nov. 23.

See which states will continue to count ballots received after Election Day: