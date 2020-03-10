March 10 exit polls: Majorities of Democratic primary voters prioritize beating Trump

WASHINGTON — A majority of Democratic voters casting ballots across four states Tuesday said that choosing a candidate who they believe can defeat President Trump in November's presidential election is more important than choosing a one who agrees with their opinions on major issues, early NBC News exit polls show.
Majorities of voters in exit polls from Washington, Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi all supported that position, including 53 percent in Mississippi and 69 percent in Washington.
Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden across those four states were far more likely to agree with that sentiment —71 percent of Biden supporters prioritized nominating the candidate they believe could beat Trump, while 46 percent of Sanders supporters felt the same.
A slim majority of Sanders supporters, 51 percent, said they thought it was more important to nominate a candidate who agrees with them.
Democratic primary voters in Washington state were angriest at Trump, according to the exit polls. Eighty-three percent of Washington Democratic primary voters said they feel angry at the Trump administration, compared to 67 percent in Missouri, 63 in Michigan and 49 percent in Mississippi.
Biden and Sanders are facing off in six states on Tuesday — Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington — the next salvo in the Democratic primary contest.
According to the NBC News Decision Desk, Biden had a 77-delegate lead over Sanders going into Tuesday's contests, with some delegates from previous contests still left to be awarded.
Across Michigan, Washington and Missouri, 43 percent of Democratic primary voters said they would be satisfied if either Biden or Sanders won the Democratic Party's nomination. But a significant portion said they'd only be happy if one candidate won the nomination — 32 percent said they'd satisfied only if Biden wins, while 21 percent said the same about Sanders.
In Michigan, 51 percent of primary voters said they'd trust Biden most of the Democratic field to handle a major crisis, with 32 percent choosing Sanders. Biden also had a double-digit edge over Sanders on that same question among Democratic primary voters in Washington and Missouri as well.
Tuesday night's exit polls show other interesting preferences of Democratic primary voters.
In Washington, 82 percent said they are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak that's hit the state harder than most states in America. Older voters were more likely to say they were very concerned than younger voters — 46 percent of voters aged 45-or-older said they're very concerned about the virus, compared to 20 percent of those under 40 years old.
And in Mississippi, the early exit poll data show that black voters make up 64 percent of the primary electorate. That's the highest share of black voters in any state that has voted this year, including South Carolina, Alabama and Virginia.