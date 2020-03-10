Watch live: Trump, Pence meet with health insurance executives | CDC director testifies before House

March 10 primaries live updates: Democratic presidential candidates face off in 6 states

Michigan, Washington and Missouri are among the states holding primaries on Tuesday.
Six states will hold Democratic presidential nominating contests Tuesday, when more than 350 delegates will be at stake — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.

In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, who will compete for delegates in states including Missouri, Washington and Michigan, which has 125 delegates — more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday.

Polling shows Biden with big leads over Sanders in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, although the former vice president has only a slim lead over Sanders in Washington.

