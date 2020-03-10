March 10 primaries live updates: Democratic presidential candidates face off in 6 states

Six states will hold Democratic presidential nominating contests Tuesday, when more than 350 delegates will be at stake — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, who will compete for delegates in states including Missouri, Washington and Michigan, which has 125 delegates — more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday.
Polling shows Biden with big leads over Sanders in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, although the former vice president has only a slim lead over Sanders in Washington.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.