By NBC News
Tuesday's primary contests are the first since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The outbreak, which has sickened more than 4,000 people in the U.S., is thrusting the Democratic primary into uncertainty, with some states postponing their elections and the candidates forgoing rallies for virtual events.
In Ohio, polls were ordered closed as a public health measure after a judge declined the governor's request to postpone the election. Primary contests in Illinois, Arizona and Florida are going ahead Tuesday as scheduled.
Highlights from the March 17 Democratic primaries:
