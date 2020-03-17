Watch live: Trump speaks as White House task force provides latest on coronavirus response

March 17 primaries live updates: States vote amid outbreak fears

Tuesday's primaries are the first since Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Voters in Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona will cast ballots in primaries on March 17, 2019.
Voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois will cast ballots in primaries on Tuesday, March 17, 2019.

By NBC News

Tuesday's primary contests are the first since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak, which has sickened more than 4,000 people in the U.S., is thrusting the Democratic primary into uncertainty, with some states postponing their elections and the candidates forgoing rallies for virtual events.

In Ohio, polls were ordered closed as a public health measure after a judge declined the governor's request to postpone the election. Primary contests in Illinois, Arizona and Florida are going ahead Tuesday as scheduled.

Highlights from the March 17 Democratic primaries:

