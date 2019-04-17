Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 17, 2019, 1:29 PM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump predicted Tuesday night that the last two Democrats left standing at the end of the primary campaign will be former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He also seemed to suggest either will be a goner once he faces Trump.

"I look forward to facing whoever it may be," Trump tweeted. "May God Rest Their Soul!"

Trump did not elaborate on his remark, particularly the last phrase.

Sanders, a Vermont independent, responded to the president on Twitter about an hour later, saying: "Looks like President Trump is scared of our campaign. He should be."

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden has yet to announce whether he will run for president, although he and Sanders have occupied the top two spots in early polling. Sanders, who led the Democratic primary field in first-quarter fundraising, is coming off a well-received Fox News town hall event that seems to be grinding the president's gears.

Trump tweeted about Sanders' appearance Tuesday morning, writing, "So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @Fox News."

"Not surprisingly," he added, moderator Bret Baier and "the 'audience' was so smiley and nice. Very strange."