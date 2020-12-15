McConnell, top Republicans accept Biden's victory after Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON — After weeks of delay, the top Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell acknowledged on Tuesday that Joe Biden will be the next president following an Electoral College vote officially certified his win on Monday.

"Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday on the Senate floor, after a speech heralding President Donald Trump's achievements.

Members of his leadership team also acknowledged the result.

"I was proud to join thousands of people in Wyoming in voting for President Trump. I believe he’s the leader our country needs. I also respect the result of the Electoral College vote today," said third-ranking Republican Sen. John Barrasso, of Wyoming, in a statement.

Sen. Roy Blunt, who chairs the committee responsible for planning the inauguration, said that "now we have the constitutional threshold, and we'll deal with Vice President Biden as the president elect."

"The president continues obviously to have all the options he has available to him but the electoral vote today was significant," he told reporters.

The remarks represent an acknowledgement of the obvious, coming more than five weeks after the election result was clear. Even in defeat, Trump captured his party and made ambitious lawmakers leery of contradicting him. In recent weeks, many Republicans declined to accept the result while others endorsed Trump's legal efforts to overturn the election.