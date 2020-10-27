Melania Trump talks Covid-19 diagnosis in first solo 2020 campaign event

Melania Trump made her first solo appearance of the campaign Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where she touted her "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign before charging that Joe Biden would "destroy America" as president.

The first lady opened her remarks, which came as her husband has been trying to woo back suburban women, by referring to her family's battle with the coronavirus this month.

"We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country — thank you again for your well wishes!" she told group of about 200 mostly masked supporters in a barn in Atglen.

The rally Tuesday was the first lady's first in more than a year. She was supposed to make a campaign appearance in Pennsylvania last week but it was postponed because of a "lingering cough" from the virus that also infected her husband and their son Barron.

Mrs. Trump offered a much softer message on the virus than the president, who has dismissed its threat at recent campaign appearances, repeatedly insisting that the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the pandemic.

"I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy — my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time," she said, calling for unity in combatting the virus.

"I believe in our incredible doctors, nurses, medical professionals and scientists," Mrs. Trump said. She also urged Americans to "remember to follow CDC guidelines so that together we can minimize the spread of the virus until a vaccine can be developed" — even though her husband has routinely flouted those guidelines with his campaign rallies and fundraisers.

Trump also praised her husband's tweeting — but not his tweets.

"For the first time in history, the citizens of this country get to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media. I don’t always agree the way he says things, but it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves," Trump said.

She also promoted her "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying initiative and the "language of love" before taking a page from her husband's playbook and ripping Biden's "socialist" policies, the media's focus on "idle gossip," and Democrats' "sham impeachment."

"Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish," she said.

Mrs. Trump told the crowd it's been "the greatest honor and privilege to serve as first lady of this amazing country," and urged them "to get out and vote on Nov. 3."