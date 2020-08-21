'Members of the same club': Teen who overcame stutter with Biden's help honors him at DNC

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Although he can’t vote in this election, 13-year-old Brayden Harrington threw his support behind Joe Biden on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Harrington, sporting a big grin, said he met Biden in New Hampshire earlier this year and learned that they “were members of the same club — we stutter."

"It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became Vice President," Harrington said.

In a moving segment during the fourth night of the event’s programming, Harrington told the nation that the Democratic nominee helped him to “feel more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life.”

“I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared.”

"He told me about a book of poems by Yeats he would read out loud to practice. He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today and now I'm here talking to you today about the future, about our future,” he said.

Biden has been open in recent years about dealing with his stutter, often connecting with youth and other adults who have the same issue.

Harrington, bravely working through his remarks, urged people to vote for Biden, even though he himself isn’t old enough to vote.

"I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time Joe Biden made me more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life,” he said. "Kids like me are counting on you to elect someone we can all look up to, someone who cares, someone who will make our country and the world feel better. We're counting on you to elect Joe Biden."