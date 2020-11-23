Michigan election board votes to certify Biden win, dealing blow to Trump effort

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted Monday to certify the state's presidential election results, a victory for President-elect Joe Biden and a major blow to President Donald Trump's withering effort to contest the results.

The two Democrats on the four-member board were joined by one of its two Republicans to vote in favor of certification. The other Republican board member abstained. NBC News has projected Biden as the winner in Michigan, where the president-elect leads Trump by over 150,000 votes.

It comes as Trump's allies and lawyers had called for state legislatures, including Michigan's, to name Trump electors in states won by President-elect Joe Biden. They have also made unfounded claims about irregularities and discrepancies in the vote tallies — singling out Wayne County, which includes Detroit and its large Black population.

Trump invited Republican state lawmakers from Michigan — state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield — to the White House last week. Critics saw it as an attempt to influence the certification process, but the lawmakers said afterward that they were not "made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."

In a joint statement issued after their approximately two-hour visit to the White House, the Michigan lawmakers said their position that the voters are the ones who pick the state's electors was unchanged.